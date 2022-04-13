Amid an intense verbal argument, Teresa Giudice hurled drinks at Margaret Josephs after being called a "sick disgusting liar"

Teresa Giudice Hurls Drinks at Margaret Josephs After Claiming She Leaked Rumors About Her Fiancé

Teresa Giudice's tension with Margaret Josephs has reached new and intense heights.

During Tuesday's episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, the group traveled to Nashville for a quick getaway organized by Dolores Catania. Everything was going smoothly — but the mood instantly changed amid a rather tame conversation amongst the crew.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

While dining and enjoying a round of alcoholic beverages, Teresa's sister-in-law Melissa Gorga suggested that the group record a song together at a local music studio. Teresa, 49, wasn't receptive to the idea at first, but she eventually made it very clear she wouldn't attend once Margaret, 55, expressed interest.

"No. You can go do that singing thing with her, I don't want to go," said Teresa.

Moments later, the group discussed how Margaret "knows everyone everywhere." That comment led Teresa to make a bold accusation about Margaret: "See what I mean? You know everybody Margaret."

"You talk to everybody," she continued. "Yes, you do. Yes, you do."

RELATED: RHONJ: Margaret Josephs Is 'Taken Aback' After Gia Giudice Confronts Her About Drama with Mom Teresa

The allegation in question referenced Teresa's previous accusation: Margaret sharing information with bloggers about her fiancé, Luis "Louie" Ruelas. "Every time we do have, like, a major talk, something comes out. And then who brings it out? Ms. Margaret does," she said.

To Teresa's point, Margaret asked: "How would I have information on Louie and his life?"

"Because you're talking to people in his past," Teresa claimed. "That's what I think. I'm sure you inserted yourself."

As the pair continued to bicker back and forth, Teresa continued to throw accusations at her castmate. Margaret repeatedly shut down the speculation and asked Teresa to not "spread rumors" about the situation.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The heated exchange took a nasty turn when Margaret called Teresa a "sick disgusting liar." Reacting to that, Teresa hurled several drinks on the table at Margaret and called her a "f------ bitch."

From there, Louie advised Teresa to "take it easy" as he attempted to hold her back. As Teresa was being escorted away from the group, Margaret referenced her castmate's former brush with the law and said: "Luckily, you're still not on parole."

Teresa replied, "F--- you, you f------ whore. You're a disgusting, white trash bitch."

RELATED: RHONJ: Teresa Giudice Feuds with Margaret Josephs and Traci Johnson After They Question Her Fiancé

Teresa remained angered while speaking with Melissa, 43, about the situation in another part of the restaurant. Melissa had attempted to calm her sister-in-law, but Teresa said she wanted to "beat" Margaret.

Teresa made her way over to the group once more, hurling more expletive words as Margaret did the same.

Louie and Teresa's brother, Joe Gorga, eventually pulled her away from the area and escorted her outside. Melissa as well as Jennifer Aydin and her husband, Bill Aydin, also left with them.

"She started with me. She's been talking about my boyfriend this whole time," Teresa told those who returned with her to the vacation home. "So she's the one that f------ started [it]."

Added Teresa, "I f------ hate that c---. She better stay the f-- away. I'm not kidding. When I'm done with somebody, I'm done."

Luis Ruelas Teresa Giudice Luis Ruelas and Teresa Giudice | Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

Teresa then told Louie that they were "leaving" the group's vacation home, saying they were "going to a hotel" instead.

Back at the restaurant, Margaret said she hopes Teresa's romance with Louie is "the real deal." But Margaret then suggested that Teresa "wouldn't act this way" unless everything wasn't genuinely "great" between the now-engaged couple.

"Normal, happy people can hold their composure," she added of Teresa. "She can't hold her composure."