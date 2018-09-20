Teresa Giudice Posts Sweet Tribute to Late Mother Antonia: 'I Just Miss Her So Much'

Teresa Giudice is missing her mom.

On Thursday, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared a sweet post on Instagram to commemorate the late Antonia Gorga, who died at 66 in March 2017.

“#tbt love this photo of my parents, missing my mom so much today,” she captioned a photo of her mom and dad, Giacinto.

“Know she’s watching my family & I & protecting us,” added Giudice, 46. “I just miss her so much.”

Antonia made several appearances on her daughter’s hit Bravo show, and both Teresa and her brother Joe were extremely close with their mother.

While mourning the family’s loss days after Antonia’s death, Giudice thanked fans for their support.

“Thank you for the love and support during this extremely difficult time,” she captioned a collage of family photos. “My mother was a very cherished part of our family and she’ll be deeply missed. Each and every one of your messages of love & support are so appreciated. Give her eternal rest O Lord and may your light shine on her forever.”

Giudice opened up about the loss on an episode of Hollywood Medium in April, revealing that her father has struggled with guilt over the loss of his wife “because he never got to say goodbye to her because he was sick.”

“He got pneumonia and he went to the hospital, and then she got pneumonia the next day,” she explained. “Then they brought her to a different hospital, so they never got to see each other. … I didn’t want him to know she was in the hospital because I didn’t want him to get upset. I figured when they got better, they were going to see each other, you know? So my dad never got to say goodbye to her, and then it’s like, I had to tell my father. It was so hard.”

“But I think she knew she was going to leave, and she didn’t want my dad to see her,” she added. “It was a very hard day.”