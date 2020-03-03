Teresa Giudice Shares Photo of Her Parents on 3-Year-Anniversary of Mother's Death

Teresa Giudice is sending love to her late mother three years after her death.

On Tuesday, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared an old photo on Instagram of herself with her dad Giacinto Gorga, 76, and mother Antonia Gorga, who died on March 3, 2017 at the age of 66 after a battle with pneumonia.

Giudice, 47, captioned the photo with two heart emojis and a praying hand emoji.

Former RHONJ star Dina Manzo, who is the godmother of Giudice’s youngest daughter Audriana, commented additional emojis on the post.

RELATED: Teresa Giudice Admits ‘Struggle’ on Mother’s Day Two Years After Her Mom Antonia Gorga’s Death

Giudice’s younger brother and Melissa Gorga‘s husband Joe Gorga also honored his late mother on his Instagram Story Tuesday.

Joe, 40, shared the same photo of his sister and parents and wrote, “We love you three years ago today. You are with us even though you are so far away. We love you mom @teresagiudice.”

Joe and Melissa, 40, even named their 14-year-old daughter after his mother.

Image zoom Joe Gorga/Instagram

Antonia appeared on her children’s hit Bravo series many times before her death.

“My mother, she fought really hard. But the pneumonia was too hard for her,” Giudice said through tears on RHONJ‘s season 8 premiere in October 2017. “My mom, she was just the most caring, loving mom ever. And she only cared about my brother, me and my dad. She was an amazing woman. She was pretty amazing.”

While mourning the family’s loss days after Antonia’s death, Giudice thanked fans for their support, captioning a collage of family photos, “Thank you for the love and support during this extremely difficult time. My mother was a very cherished part of our family and she’ll be deeply missed.”

She continued, “Each and every one of your messages of love & support are so appreciated. Give her eternal rest O Lord and may your light shine on her forever.”

Image zoom Antonia Gorga and Teresa Giudice Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

RELATED: Teresa Giudice Says Her Dad Still Feels Guilt Over Her Mom’s Death: He “Never Got to Say Goodbye”

On Mother’s Day 2019, Giudice shared a collection of photos featuring herself and Antonia, describing her “struggle” over not being able “to spend Mother’s Day with my wonderful mom.”

“I miss her every single day & know she’s protecting me, my guardian angel. I wish I got just one more day,” the reality star continued. “I’m so lucky to have learned from her & so grateful for my four gorgeous girls who I have the pleasure of hearing them call me ‘Mommy.’ “