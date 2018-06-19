Teresa Giudice publicly acknowledged one father figure in her family while leaving out another patriarch.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 46, honored her father Giacinto Gorga on Instagram Sunday for Father’s Day with a sweet shout-out. “Happy Father’s to my handsome Papa Love you so much you are the rock of our family I am strong because of you. #happyfathersday #papa #myrock,” Giudice captioned a father-daughter photo.

While she paid tribute to her own father, the mother of four did not post a Father’s Day photo of her husband Joe Giudice, who is 27 months into a 41-month prison sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud.

Joe, 46, also did not get a public Father’s Day homage from eldest daughter Gia, 17.

However, Teresa and Joe, who are parents to Gabriella, 14, Milania, 12, and Audriana, 9, did have something to celebrate following news of their bankruptcy case getting dismissed.

PEOPLE confirmed on June 15 there are only two entities left to which the Giudices owe money: the IRS and the NJ Dept. of Treasury. They have been on payment arrangements for the last two years and remain current on both.

The couple, who wed in 1999, was initially indicted in 2013 when they were accused of hiding their fortune in a bankruptcy filing. He was also accused of failing to file tax returns between 2004 and 2008. They initially pleaded not guilty, but later changed their minds and entered a plea of guilty.

Joe was transferred from the Federal Correctional Institution in Fort Dix, New Jersey, to a federal prison in Pennsylvania last November.

After spending just under a year in prison, Teresa was released from Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury, Connecticut, in December 2015.