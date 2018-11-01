Teresa Giudice Says She Hasn't Talked to Donald Trump About Stopping Joe's Deportation

Teresa Giudice may know Donald Trump personally, but she hasn’t reached out to the president for his help in her husband’s court-ordered deportation.

Teresa starred on Celebrity Apprentice in 2012, when Trump was host of the NBC reality competition series. Although Teresa said Trump, 72, was “nothing but a gentleman” throughout the experience, she hasn’t tried to call in any favors with the Oval Office.

“I don’t have a relationship with Mr. Donald Trump in that way,” Teresa, 46, tells PEOPLE.

But, she adds, “I would take his call. If he would call me, of course I would take his call.”

Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice Dave Kotinsky/Getty

Joe Giudice 46, is currently serving out a 41-month prison sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud that began in March 2016. He is set to be released in March 2019.

But on Oct. 10, an immigration court ruled that Joe, who emigrated to America as a child but never obtained citizenship, will be deported to his home country of Italy upon his release. The judge gave him 30 days to appeal the decision.

“They did make an example out of us. They said that, so they said they’re making examples,” Teresa says. “I think the judge even said it when she was sentencing us. So they do that so everybody else kind of sees what happens to us, and then they’ll make sure that they don’t do it. But meanwhile, it’s like they target people that are on TV or that are … in the public eye. … But then I’m sure there’s so many people because they’re not in the public eye that are getting away with so much.”

The Giudice family is doing everything in their power to make sure that Joe returns home to New Jersey.

Joe Giudice, Teresa Giudice and their four daughters

“They know we’re gonna fight it. They know mommy is doing everything she can,” Teresa says of her daughters Gia, 17, Gabriella, 14, Milania, 12, and Audriana, 9. “They know I’m doing everything I can. So that’s it. That’s all I can do.”

For the time being, Teresa says she’s “taking it day by day” and doing “whatever we have to do.”

“He’s very upset,” Teresa says of Joe, who they’ve since visited in prison. “And hopefully, you know we have two attorneys or even three I think right now, I think they’re bringing on a third one … and hopefully they’ll be able to appeal this and Joe will be able to come home.”

“Whatever the attorneys tell me. Whatever they tell me, that’s what I do,” Teresa says. “You know, we’re going to fight this.”