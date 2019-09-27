Teresa Giudice Says She and Daughters Are 'Hanging in There’ Amid Joe’s Deportation Case

Teresa Giudice is staying positive amid Joe Giudice‘s ongoing deportation battle.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star — who shares daughters Gia, 18, Gabriella, 14, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10, with her husband Joe — told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday that she and her family are “hanging in there.”

“I am doing good,” she told the outlet. “My daughters are doing well. We’re hanging in there.”

“They are doing good, thank god,” Teresa, 47, continued, referencing her daughters. “They are pretty amazing, Strong, young women. I guess they get it from their mommy.”

“It’s a tough time right now, so just being with my daughters [helps],” she added.

Joe, 49, has been away from the New Jersey home he shares with Teresa and their four kids since he began serving his 41-month sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud in March 2016. (Joe and Teresa were indicted in 2013 when they were accused of hiding their fortune in a bankruptcy filing; Teresa was released from federal prison in 2015 after serving 11 months of a 15-month sentence for fraud.)

Image zoom Joe and Teresa Giudice and their family Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

Image zoom Teresa and Joe Giudice Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images for Mount Airy Casino Resort

He was released from prison this past March but has been held in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement at the Clinton County Correctional Center in Pennsylvania, awaiting a decision on his deportation ruling.

In October, an immigration court ruled to deport Joe to his native Italy after his prison sentence. (Even though he has lived in the United States since he was a child, he never obtained American citizenship, and immigrants can be deported if they are convicted of “a crime of moral turpitude” or an “aggravated felony,” according to U.S. law.) His requests to appeal the deportation ruling have thus far been denied. A final decision is pending.

On Tuesday, Joe’s legal team filed a petition requesting that he be allowed to move to Italy as he awaits the court’s final decision. A request to await the results back in his New Jersey home was previously denied.

Image zoom Joe Giudice Peter Kramer/Bravo/Getty

A recent trailer for the upcoming tenth season of RHONJ featured a rare — and tense — on-camera exchange between the couple. Their fight is sparked by the cheating rumors which swirled after photos surfaced of Teresa holding hands with a younger man.

During a heated phone call, Joe claimed he never wanted to walk down the aisle when he and Teresa wed 20 years ago, saying, “Alright, like I even wanted to get married? No.”

His comment left Teresa frustrated. “See what I get?” she told her eldest daughter, Gia, who was listening in on the phone conversation.

After the pictures were released in February, an attorney for Teresa told PEOPLE that the man in the photos published by Us was just a friend.

“Teresa was in Miami for a charity event with a large group of friends, both men and women,” said Teresa’s attorney, James Leonard Jr. “The photos show one of those friends helping Teresa out of the venue and to her car. She had some wine and she was wearing heels.”

Leonard insisted the interaction was brief and completely amicable.

“That’s the real story. There is no cheating, no divorce,” he said. “End of story.”

The trailer also referenced Joe’s ongoing deportation battle.

“I’m getting deported and that’s all there is to it,” the father of four said in the clip, as Gia sobbed and said, “I don’t know if I’m ready to let him go.”

Season 10 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey premieres Nov. 6 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.