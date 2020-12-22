PEOPLE confirmed in November that the Bravo star is dating the businessman

Teresa Giudice Goes Instagram Official with Luis Ruelas: 'Best Thing That Came Out of 2020'

Teresa Giudice just took her relationship with boyfriend Luis "Louie" Ruelas to the next level.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 48, made her relationship social media official on Tuesday, posting a cuddled-up photo of the pair on Instagram.

"The BEST thing that came out of 2020," she wrote, adding two heart emojis.

The post received a slew of support from her fellow Housewives, including Margaret Josephs, who wrote, "You deserve all the happiness and love."

"So happy for you," added Jennifer Aydin.

She also received well wishes from her other famous friends. Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Mary Cosby gushed over the "beautiful" couple, while Brad Goreski wrote "Yaaaaaaassssss werk Teresa!"

PEOPLE confirmed in November that the Bravo star is dating the businessman. "She is very happy, but taking things very slow," a source said.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Ruelas is the co-founder and EVP of Business Development at Digital Media Solutions, located in Clearwater, Florida.

Just last week, the two were spotted kissing during a date night in New York City.

This marks Teresa's first public relationship since she finalized her divorce from ex-husband Joe Giudice in September. The two were married for 20 years and share daughters Gia, 19, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 11.

Teresa previously opened up about what she wanted out of her next relationship, saying she was looking for a change after being married to Joe for so long.