Teresa Giudice Gives Drew Barrymore a Lesson on How to Flip a Table After Iconic 'RHONJ' Moment

Drew Barrymore and Teresa Giudice are flipping out!

On Wednesday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, Giudice, 50, showed off one of her most infamous The Real Housewives of New Jersey skills: table flipping.

With the reality star as her guide, Barrymore, 47, got a lesson in the art of drama.

"Think about something that makes you really, really angry," Giudice said. "Like, if your boyfriend cheated on you or if a girlfriend betrayed you."

"Just think about something that makes you really angry, and then grab the table — hold onto it," Giudice added, while demonstrating the proper table flipping stance.

the drew barrymore show -teresa giudice teaches Drew how to flip a table like a pro!
The Drew Barrymore Show/Ash Bean

Together, with two individual tables, Barrymore and Giudice flipped their props.

"You were engaged 19 times, you stupid bitch!" they both yelled as the tables flew.

The line was in reference to the now-historic RHONJ scene, which aired during season 1 in 2009 as Giudice argued with series alum Danielle Staub.

On Barrymore's talk show, Giudice claimed she flipped the table because Staub, 60, was allegedly "going after my girlfriend so I was sticking up for my girlfriend. I'm a girl's girl."

After filming the episode, Giudice raved about the moment on Instagram, calling her appearance on Barrymore's show "a blast discussing food, family and flipping tables!"

Though Wednesday may have been Barrymore's first time table flipping, Giudice has previously rehashed the reality TV moment.

During her Dancing with the Stars season 31 run, Giudice added a table flipping moment to one of her routines.

"At first I know I was like, I didn't know if I wanted to do it," Giudice told Entertainment Tonight of the dance routine easter egg. "[But then,] I'm like, 'You know what? I know my fans are gonna love it.'"

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19199 -- Pictured: Teresa Giudice
Teresa Giudice. Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty

The memorable table flip even helped open doors to other Real Housewives dramas, Caroline Manzo told PEOPLE.

"That moment gave anybody else coming after us license to go all out," she said in an May 2022 episode of PEOPLE's Pop Cultured. "I think it became the benchmark. What could my table flip be?"

