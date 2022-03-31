Teresa Giudice Films RHONJ Reunion After Emergency Surgery: 'No Screaming Today,' Andy Cohen Says

Andy Cohen posted a video of himself talking to Teresa Giudice at the Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion taping

Teresa Giudice is back to work on The Real Housewives of New Jersey after undergoing emergency surgery.

After franchise producer Andy Cohen posted a selfie from the set of the Bravo show's upcoming reunion on Thursday, he uploaded a video of himself talking to Giudice during the taping.

"Teresa, you can't yell today. Doctor's orders," Cohen, 53, said on his Instagram Story as Giudice, 49, responded, "I'm not!"

Cohen then told Giudice he's "worried about this," leading her to question why he was concerned about her.

"You're someone who gets typically very fired up," he said before raving about her reunion outfit. "I mean, but all the disco lights on your dress are really reflecting on me. I love it!"

Added Cohen, "I don't want to give away your dress, but wow! You're shaking, not like someone who just had their appendix out."

Cohen then advised Giudice once more: "No screaming today. You're going to grab me if you need to scream."

"Now it just takes time to heal," Catania, 51, told E! News on Monday. "But it was emergency surgery so she's in a lot of pain."

Giudice has been a cast member on RHONJ since its debut season, premiering in 2009. She also appeared on Peacock's recent series, The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

Much of Giudice's storyline on RHONJ this season has centered around her relationship with now-fiancé Luis "Louie" Ruelas. Her castmates and family all expressed skepticism of Ruelas, but Giudice stood up for him nonetheless — even walking out amid a group vacation on the Jersey Shore because of it.