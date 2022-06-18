Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas — who are set to wed later this summer — bought a house together in October 2021

Teresa Giudice and Fiancé Luis Ruelas Throw a Housewarming Party at Their New 'Love Bubble'

Home is wherever Teresa Giudice is with Luis "Louie" Ruelas.

The engaged couple held a housewarming party in celebration of owning their first joint home together on Friday.

In a Saturday Instagram post, Teresa, 50, shared photos from the home they purchased in October 2021. In the images, the mother-of-four looks pretty in a pink midriff-baring gown, while Ruelas, 48, rocked a bright pink shirt and gray pants.

"Love Bubble ❤️🤍🎈," Teresa captioned her carousel of photographs, which also included a shot of her and her oldest child Gia, as well as another of her with daughter Milania.

On her Instagram page, Gia, 21, also shared a selection of shots from the afternoon gathering.

"Don't f--- with the love bubble as tre would say," she captioned her post on Friday.

Milania, 16, meanwhile, shared her own series of pics from the affair, writing, "tre and louie's love bubble✨," in the caption of her post.

"Your [sic] are so beautiful [inside] & out ❤️," and "Love you so much ❤️❤️," Teresa wrote in the comments section.

Teresa and Ruelas met in 2020 while vacationing on the Jersey Shore. The twosome got engaged in Italy in October 2021.

Last month, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star revealed that the pair's nuptials will not be featured on the Bravo hit show in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. "No, it's not going — not on Housewives, no," she said. "So, we'll see what happens."

Teresa previously told PEOPLE she felt "a little overwhelmed" planning the special occasion, though she knew she didn't want the wedding "to be about everyone else."