Luis “Louie” Ruelas proposed to the Real Housewives of New Jersey star in Port Heli, Greece last week

Teresa Giudice and Fiancé Luis Ruelas 'Are a Great Match,' Source Says: 'They Are True Soulmates'

Teresa Giudice is perfectly paired with fiancé Luis "Louie" Ruelas.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 49, got engaged to Ruelas, 46, last week, and a source tells PEOPLE the duo "are a great match."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"He's given her the ability to laugh and love again, after everything she has been through. Their life is very peaceful and quiet together. She was always optimistic that she would find love again after her divorce from Joe but I don't think in her wildest dreams did she imagine she would find what she has with Louie," the source says, referencing her split from ex-husband Joe Giudice.

Teresa and Joe, who share daughters Gia, 20, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 12, finalized their divorce last fall. About two months later, in November 2020, PEOPLE confirmed Teresa's new romance.

"They are true soulmates," the insider continues of Teresa and Ruelas. "The girls love Louie and they were very happy for their mother to be seeing him after everything she has been through. They're totally supportive of the engagement. It's a really special time for all of them."

Ruelas popped the question Tuesday at the Amanzoe Resort in Porto Heli, Greece, incorporating sparklers, candles, roses, a violinist and a fireworks display into his romantic proposal.

"It was absolutely exquisite," a source told PEOPLE. "The choreographed fireworks display illuminated a 'Marry Me' sign as Louie got down on one knee. Teresa was completely surprised."

The Friday after the proposal, Joe, 49, reacted to the news, telling Celebuzz!, "I'm happy for Teresa and Louie, I give them my blessings."

"I think they moved a bit quick into this romance but I'm glad she found her true love and wish them all the best," he added.

Joe shared the article on his Instagram on Friday, calling it his "official statement" on the matter.

Teresa Giudice Credit: Joseph Alexiadis/Backgrid

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

While chatting with PEOPLE at the 25th-anniversary bash for the Mohegan Sun hotel and casino in Uncasville, Connecticut, on Saturday evening, Melissa and Joe, both 42, said they are "so happy" and "so excited" for Teresa and Ruelas.