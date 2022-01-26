Teresa Giudice Says She Feels 'a Little Overwhelmed' Planning Her Dream Wedding with Luis Ruelas

"I don't want it to be about everyone else," Teresa Giudice tells PEOPLE exclusively

Teresa Giudice hasn't had the easiest experience planning her dream wedding with fiancé Luis "Louie" Ruelas.

Teasing the big day, Giudice, 49, tells PEOPLE exclusively that the pair have had to adjust their vision due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We wanted to go get married in Italy. We wanted to do it [there] because originally, we were supposed to get engaged in Capri," says Real Housewives of New Jersey star. "But then he had to change it because of COVID. Everything he planned was going to be in Capri."

Keeping Ruelas' original engagement plans in mind, Giudice proposed that they have the wedding in Capri.

"He loved that idea, of course. He was like, 'Yes, let's do it,'" she continues. "But I don't know places in Capri where to get married, so I had to find someone that does all wedding planning out there. I just feel a little overwhelmed."

Giudice met Ruelas while they were vacationing separately on the Jersey Shore. In November 2020, PEOPLE confirmed the pair's relationship. Their engagement was announced this past October.

Teresa Giudice and Luis 'Louie' Ruelas Joe Gorga announces New Stand Up Comedy Tour at Caroline's on Broadway, New York, USA - 27 Oct 2021 Credit: Kristina Bumphrey/Shutterstock

For their upcoming nuptials, there is one thing that Giudice knows for certain: "I don't want it to be about everyone else."

"I just want it to be about, of course, Luis and I," she adds. "You always do things better and different at the same time. So I'm doing it, and I want it to just be about us."

With traveling currently up in the air due to COVID, Giudice has since come up with a secondary plan to wed nearby in New Jersey and later honeymoon in Italy. The couple has even gone to view a local reception venue.

"We went to go look at a place because we might do it around here," she explains. "I don't know. We're going to look at places because I really want somewhere that's so beautiful — that's the thing. I wanted the scenery to be spectacular. So if I find a place around here, then we'll do it here. If not, maybe we'll go to Italy like I wanted to."

Luis Ruelas Teresa Giudice Credit: Rob Kim/Getty

Fortunately for Giudice, she can count on her four daughters for support along the way. The Bravo veteran shares Gia, 21, Gabriella, 18, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 13, with ex-husband Joe Giudice, whom she divorced in September 2020 after 20 years of marriage.

"We were talking about it yesterday because we were all together," she says of her children. "We were talking about it more because they knew we went to go look at a place."

"Milania's so cute. She was sending me these beautiful, spectacular sceneries with the background," she continues. "I'm like, 'Oh, my God. This is exactly what I want. This is what I want the scene to look like. How am I supposed to find out where all these places are?' So they were being supportive [and saying], 'Mommy, whatever you want. Whatever you want. Of course. We're happy for you.'"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

While the wedding process has been overwhelming at times, Giudice knows it will all fall into place — just like how Ruelas came into her life.

Before her first meeting with her now-fiancé, the mom of four says she asked her late parents to send her an "amazing guy."

"I swear to God. Yeah. I swear. I'm not lying. I swear on my four daughters. When I swear [on] my daughters, I don't lie. The street that I met Luis on is called Bay Boulevard. That's the street, I swear," she reveals. "I was praying to my parents. I asked my parents, 'Please, can you send me an amazing guy?' The guy that they always wanted me to be with. Someone smart, that treats me like a queen, like how my dad treated my mom. Everything, everything. ... And they did."

"That's the street that I met Luis on. I was just walking by with my two girlfriends," she adds. "Yeah, that's how we met. I feel like it was just fate. It was meant to be."