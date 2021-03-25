Teresa Giudice said on Wednesday's WWHL that her boyfriend, Luis Ruelas, wants her ex-husband Joe Giudice to know "he's not trying to take his place"

Teresa Giudice Says Things Are Amicable Between Ex Joe Giudice and Her New Boyfriend Luis Ruelas

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star opened up to Andy Cohen on Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live about the dynamic between the two men, revealing that "they've talked over the phone" and discussed meeting up.

"Louie wanted to go to the Bahamas and meet [Joe] — which I thought was the most amazing thing ever," said Teresa, 48. "He said he just wanted to talk to him and let him know he's not trying to take his place or anything. But he just wanted to meet him, 'cause I have daughters."

Teresa and Joe — who PEOPLE confirmed in September had finalized their divorce after 20 years of marriage — share four daughters: Audriana, 11, Milania, 15, Gabriella, 16, and Gia, 20.

The Bravo star went public with her relationship with Ruelas shortly after she finalized her divorce from Joe, 48. Meanwhile, Joe went Instagram official with new girlfriend Daniela Fittipaldi over Valentine's Day weekend.

Teresa Giudice; Luis Ruelas; Joe Giudice

Dishing more about her connection to Ruelas, Teresa told host Cohen, 52, they "both give each other a lot of attention" and also shared, "with Louie, he's very open. He gets me to open up — like, I know exactly what he's feeling."

As for whether marriage could be on the table, she hesitated slightly before answering, "I mean, you know, I feel it. So we'll see what happens."

Teresa and Joe seemingly had a smooth split, with the reality star telling her ex during a recent episode of RHONJ, "It's so nice to be finalized but I think our divorce is the easiest divorce in the whole entire world."

Teresa and Joe Giudice

"Despite what my brother and others were thinking, I knew Joe would always do the right thing, because he would be thinking about our daughters," she added in a confessional. "If he would hurt me, then they would be upset with him."

Reflecting on her past relationship with Joe, Teresa said in an interview with PEOPLE (the TV Show!) last month that she has now learned the importance of liking "the same things" as one's significant other.

"Me and my ex, we didn't like the same things. We were two opposites," she explained. "You know when they say opposites attract? It did for a little while, for like 15 years. But now I've found my true match — my soulmate. He's really amazing."

However, that doesn't mean there's bad blood between Teresa and her ex-husband. According to the mom of four, she and Joe "have an amazing relationship" as co-parents these days.