The couple, who celebrated their one-year anniversary in July, got engaged in Greece on Tuesday

RHONJ Star Teresa Giudice Is Engaged to Boyfriend Luis Ruelas! See Photos of the Lavish Proposal

Teresa Giudice said yes!

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star is engaged to her boyfriend Luis "Louie" Ruelas, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal.

Ruelas popped the question on Tuesday at the Amanzoe Resort in Porto Heli, Greece, incorporating sparklers, candles, roses, a violinist and a fireworks display into his proposal.

"It was absolutely exquisite," a source tells PEOPLE. "The choreographed fireworks display illuminated a 'Marry Me' sign as Louie got down on one knee. Teresa was completely surprised."

Giudice's close friend and former RHONJ costar Dina Manzo and her husband Dave Cantin were both present for the big moment.

The group celebrated until 5 a.m., drinking champagne and dining on lobster, sea bass and lamb chops at the resort's restaurant, Nama.

PEOPLE confirmed in November 2020 that Giudice, 49, was dating the businessman, about two months after she and ex-husband Joe finalized their divorce.

The following month, the Bravo star made her relationship with Ruelas Instagram official.

"The BEST thing that came out of 2020," she captioned a photo of the couple.

Giudice, who shares daughters Gia, 20, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 12, with Joe, opened up about the possibility of marrying Ruelas during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in March.

When host Andy Cohen asked whether the couple was talking about tying the knot, Giudice replied, "I mean, you know, I feel it, so we'll see what happens."

"I really feel like he's my soulmate," she later added.

Giudice also said at the time that Ruelas had spoken to Joe on the phone and that they were planning to meet up in the Bahamas, where Joe was living at the time.

"Louie wanted to go to the Bahamas and meet [Joe] — which I thought was the most amazing thing ever," she told Cohen. "He said he just wanted to talk to him and let him know he's not trying to take his place or anything. But he just wanted to meet him, 'cause I have daughters."

The trio indeed gathered in the Bahamas the following month, joined by the Giudice daughters.

Throughout the most recent season of RHONJ, Giudice remained relatively tight-lipped about her relationship with Ruelas, but did reveal that they met while they were both vacationing on the Jersey Shore.

When Ruelas finally made his Bravo debut during the season 11 finale in May, the two didn't hold back.

"I absolutely did not expect to meet you, and I really thought I'd probably be alone for like, the next 10 years," Ruelas said while enjoying a dinner date with Giudice, later adding, "You're literally like, a dream come true."

"I love that Louie gets me and I have always wanted that. And it's so crazy because I don't know what the future holds, but this is the best I've felt in a really long time," Giudice told the cameras.

The couple celebrated their one-year anniversary in July.

"A year, wow I would have never imagined how in one year I would feel so loved. You are so kind, supportive & loving," Giudice captioned an Instagram post.