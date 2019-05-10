Teresa Giudice's Eldest Daughter Gia Reveals Where She'll Be Attending College: 'It's Official'

Teresa Giudice‘s eldest daughter Gia is staying close to home when she goes off to college in the fall.

Months after she toured schools with her mom, Gia, 18, has made her official decision about where she’ll be attending university.

On May 1, the high school senior announced that she’ll be attending Rutgers University, which is New Jersey’s state university.

“It’s official… RU 2023❤️❤️” Gia captioned two Instagram photos of herself wearing a Rutgers shirt.

In the first snap, Gia wears red Rutgers glasses and holds a red pom pom. And in the second image, she poses with her hand raised while sitting on the hood of her white BMW, which is decorated with red, white, black and silver balloons, a red pennant and red foam finger.

In October, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star posted an Instagram with Gia during a college tour at Rutgers University.

“Taking it one day at a time with my beautiful Gia,” she wrote.

In the photo, Teresa, 46, and Gia smiled in front of the Rutgers visitor center in New Jersey.

“Established in 1766, the university is the eighth oldest higher education institution in the United States,” the Rutgers University website states.

While Gia is excited about her admittance into the university, the news comes at a trying time for the Giudice family, who is awaiting family patriarch Joe Giudice‘s fate.

Joe and Teresa — who also share daughters Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10 — were indicted in 2013 when they were accused of hiding their fortune in a bankruptcy filing. Joe was also accused of failing to file tax returns between 2004 and 2008.

Teresa was released from federal prison in 2015 after serving 11 months of a 15-month sentence for fraud. Joe was released after he completed a 41-month prison sentence in March for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud.

Since he was released from prison in March, the father of four has been awaiting a decision at a facility in western Pennsylvania that houses immigration detainees.

Even though Joe has lived in the United States since he was a child, he never obtained American citizenship, and immigrants can be deported if they are convicted of “a crime of moral turpitude” or an “aggravated felony,” according to U.S. law.

In April, it was revealed that Joe is one step closer to deportation because his appeal was denied.

“We are extremely disappointed that the Board of Immigration Appeals has denied Mr. Giudice’s appeal,” Giudice family attorney James J. Leonard Jr. Leonard told PEOPLE in a statement. “We have filed a stay with the Third Circuit Court of Appeals and will continue to fight to keep Mr. Giudice in the United States, the only country he knows, and reunite him with his wife and four daughters.”

