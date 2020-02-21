Teresa Giudice Says She Doesn't Want to Sleep in the Same Bed as Joe Giudice

Teresa Giudice said she doesn’t feel comfortable sharing a bed with estranged husband Joe Giudice.

In a sneak preview for an upcoming episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey posted to BravoTV.com, the reality star, 47, visits Joe — who has been living in Italy while he awaits the ruling of his final deportation appeal — in his hometown as a part of a family vacation with daughters Gia, 19, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 11.

While Teresa settles into her hotel, the question of sleeping arrangements come up — to which she shows reluctance in letting Joe sleep in her bed.

“Are you sleeping here tonight?” she asks him. “Do you want to stay with the girls?”

When Joe, 47, complains that their daughters’ beds are too small to share, Teresa questions if he “was expecting” that she would let him into her bed.

“I mean, we got 20 years in our marriage,” he responds.

However, Teresa puts her foot down at the idea.

“We haven’t been together in almost four years so it’s kinda weird,” the mother of four says. “I don’t know. It’s been a long time, you know? You need to slow it down.”

As Joe begins to leave, he tells Teresa, “Listen: By the end of this trip, things could change. Who the hell knows?”

In December 2019, PEOPLE exclusively confirmed that Teresa and Joe — who were childhood sweethearts — had separated after 20 years of marriage.

The two have been living apart since March 2016, when Joe began his 41-month prison sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud. Teresa had served a little over 11 months in prison for the same crimes and was released on Dec. 23, 2015.

Though Joe was released in March 2019, he chose to move into the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement at the Clinton County Correctional Center in Pennsylvania as he fought to appeal a judge’s deportation order. (He has lived in the United States since he was a child but never obtained American citizenship.) Two appeals have been denied, and one is still pending.

Joe eventually requested to go to Italy to await that final appeal.

The Giudices have not moved forward with any plans for a divorce, a source previously told PEOPLE, as they focus on the wellbeing of their daughters.

“He texts me all the time, ‘I love you, I adore you, you’re the best mother,’” Teresa told PEOPLE Now on Feb. 5. “Listen, I’ll always have a special place for him in my heart. … We want the best for each other. I want him to be happy, he wants me to be happy. And that’s it. We’re going to be the best parents we could to our four daughters.”

She went on to say that she hopes the two find happiness with other people, and would even want to meet whatever woman Joe ends up with.

“I told him, ‘When you’re with someone, I’ll even come hang out with you with her with our daughters,’” Teresa said. “‘Cause I want to make it good. She better be good! I want to make it good for my daughters, because if I’m good with it, they’ll be good with it.”

As for dating in the future, Teresa said she hasn’t started that yet, but she’s looking for a kinder guy who will be more affectionate toward her.

“Joe used to never tell me I was beautiful,” she said. “We were together for a long time, he was a great husband, and I obviously loved his way then. But afterwards, you see what you really want.”