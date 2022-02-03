Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice explained to WWHL host Andy Cohen why she isn’t planning on signing a prenup before getting married to Luis Ruelas

Teresa Giudice Doesn't Plan on Signing Prenup with Luis Ruelas: 'I Would Never Take Anything from Him'

Teresa Giudice is putting all her trust in fiancé Luis "Louie" Ruelas.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen After Show on Tuesday, Teresa, 49, who was joined by eldest daughter Gia and celebrity trainer Bob Harper, revealed that she and Ruelas — who was in the audience — aren't planning on signing a prenup ahead of their wedding.

When asked directly by host Andy Cohen if she and Ruelas would have a prenup, Teresa simply responded, "No."

"I mean, I would [sign a prenup], you know, if he said so. I'm so very easy about that," Teresa told Cohen. "He definitely has more than me. I would never take anything from him, I'm so not like that."

"Why would she sign a prenup?" Gia, who turned 21 last month, asked Cohen a little earlier in the discussion, to which he replied, "Why wouldn't she sign a prenup?"

Gia then revealed that dad Joe Giudice, who is currently living in Italy after being deported from the U.S. to his native country in 2019, made Teresa sign a prenup before they got married in 1999.

"Like a week before," added Teresa. "I wanted to call the wedding off but my mom told me not to."

"It was absolutely exquisite," a source told PEOPLE of the lavish proposal. "The choreographed fireworks display illuminated a 'Marry Me' sign as Louie got down on one knee. Teresa was completely surprised."

Speaking with PEOPLE in January, Teresa opened up about wedding planning and some of the challenges she has faced due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, saying she's "overwhelmed" trying to plan a destination wedding.

"We wanted to go get married in Italy. We wanted to do it [there] because originally, we were supposed to get engaged in Capri," the Bravo star said. "But then he had to change it because of COVID. Everything he planned was going to be in Capri."

The Standing Strong author said she has a backup in case her Italian dream wedding isn't able to happen, though.

"We went to go look at a place because we might do it around here," she explained. "I don't know. We're going to look at places because I really want somewhere that's so beautiful — that's the thing. I wanted the scenery to be spectacular. So if I find a place around here, then we'll do it here. If not, maybe we'll go to Italy like I wanted to."

Although the location isn't set in stone just yet, Teresa said she knows one thing for sure: "I don't want it to be about everyone else."