RHONJ's Teresa Giudice Says She 'Didn't Like' Andy Cohen for Years: 'Now I Adore You'

Teresa Giudice and Andy Cohen may be close now, but that wasn’t always the case.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star revealed that she initially wasn’t Cohen’s biggest fan during the “Real Housewives: OGs Only” panel at BravoCon on Saturday.

Giudice, 47, said she felt like Cohen, 51, singled her out during the reunion specials for the early seasons of the franchise.

“In the beginning, I was like, ‘Why is he always asking me the hardest questions?’ I didn’t like you,” she said. “And now I adore you.”

Of course, loyal RHONJ fans will recall the iconic moment during the season 2 finale when Giudice pushed Cohen down after he tried to step in during an argument between the reality star and Danielle Staub.

And even Cohen has previously admitted that the early RHONJ reunions weren’t always easy to film.

“Toughest reunion I ever sat through, probably those early years of Jersey where it was blood warfare,” he said in June.

Along with Giudice, Real Housewives of Orange County‘s Vicki Gunvalson, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘ Kyle Richards and Real Housewives of New York City‘s Luann de Lesseps were part of the panel.

“I’ve known you for 15 years,” said Gunvalson, 57, to the Watch What Happens Live host during the panel. “Whenever I’ve been mad at you, it’s always gone away quickly because I adore you and love you.”

