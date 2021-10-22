Teresa Giudice's 'Absolutely Perfect' Engagement to Luis Ruelas Was Not Filmed for RHONJ: Source
Teresa Giudice got engaged to her boyfriend Luis Ruelas in Greece, where he popped the question during a romantic moment on the beach
Teresa Giudice's engagement to Luis "Louie" Ruelas was an intimate moment shared just between the two of them.
A source tells PEOPLE Bravo did not capture the proposal for the Real Housewives of New Jersey. Instead, the moment was privately filmed for the couple.
"There were no Bravo cameras to capture the proposal but there is video that may be seen one day," the insider shares.
Ruelas popped the question on Tuesday at the Amanzoe Resort in Porto Heli, Greece.
"The proposal was absolutely perfect in every way. Louie definitely raised the bar for any men getting down on one knee," adds the source.
To help make the special moment even more extravagant, Ruelas incorporated sparklers, candles, roses, a violinist and a fireworks display into his proposal.
"It was absolutely exquisite," a source previously told PEOPLE. "The choreographed fireworks display illuminated a 'Marry Me' sign as Louie got down on one knee. Teresa was completely surprised."
RELATED: Teresa Giudice Cozies Up to Boyfriend Luis Ruelas During Nashville Trip: 'Nothing But Love'
Giudice's close friend and former RHONJ costar Dina Manzo and her husband Dave Cantin were both present for the big moment. The group celebrated until 5 a.m., drinking champagne and dining on lobster, sea bass and lamb chops at the resort's restaurant, Nama.
PEOPLE confirmed in November 2020 that Giudice, 49, was dating the businessman, about two months after she and ex-husband Joe finalized their divorce.
Giudice shares daughters Gia, 20, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 12, with Joe.
To mark her one-year anniversary with Ruelas in July, Giudice posted a heartfelt Instagram tribute thanking her then-boyfriend for support and love.
"A year, wow I would have never imagined how in one year I would feel so loved. You are so kind, supportive & loving," she wrote on Instagram alongside multiple photos of herself and Ruelas.
"You take great care and consideration in everything you do," Giudice added. "You have shown my girls so much love, I adore you. I admire your incredible parenting & your work ethic, and the passion you put into everything you do. You have made me smile every single day for the last year and I love you today and all of my tomorrows."
