Teresa Giudice got engaged to her boyfriend Luis Ruelas in Greece, where he popped the question during a romantic moment on the beach

Teresa Giudice's 'Absolutely Perfect' Engagement to Luis Ruelas Was Not Filmed for RHONJ: Source

Teresa Giudice's engagement to Luis "Louie" Ruelas was an intimate moment shared just between the two of them.

A source tells PEOPLE Bravo did not capture the proposal for the Real Housewives of New Jersey. Instead, the moment was privately filmed for the couple.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"There were no Bravo cameras to capture the proposal but there is video that may be seen one day," the insider shares.

Ruelas popped the question on Tuesday at the Amanzoe Resort in Porto Heli, Greece.

"The proposal was absolutely perfect in every way. Louie definitely raised the bar for any men getting down on one knee," adds the source.

Teresa Giudice Credit: Joseph Alexiadis/Backgrid

To help make the special moment even more extravagant, Ruelas incorporated sparklers, candles, roses, a violinist and a fireworks display into his proposal.

"It was absolutely exquisite," a source previously told PEOPLE. "The choreographed fireworks display illuminated a 'Marry Me' sign as Louie got down on one knee. Teresa was completely surprised."

Teresa Giudice Credit: Joseph Alexiadis/Backgrid

Giudice's close friend and former RHONJ costar Dina Manzo and her husband Dave Cantin were both present for the big moment. The group celebrated until 5 a.m., drinking champagne and dining on lobster, sea bass and lamb chops at the resort's restaurant, Nama.

PEOPLE confirmed in November 2020 that Giudice, 49, was dating the businessman, about two months after she and ex-husband Joe finalized their divorce.

Giudice shares daughters Gia, 20, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 12, with Joe.

Teresa Giudice and boyfriend Credit: Teresa Giudice/ instagram

To mark her one-year anniversary with Ruelas in July, Giudice posted a heartfelt Instagram tribute thanking her then-boyfriend for support and love.

"A year, wow I would have never imagined how in one year I would feel so loved. You are so kind, supportive & loving," she wrote on Instagram alongside multiple photos of herself and Ruelas.