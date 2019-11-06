Teresa Giudice's Daughter Gia Shares Airport Photos as Family Travels to Italy to Visit Joe

The Giudices are headed to Italy.

One day after Teresa Giudice shared photos from the Italian Consulate in New York City, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star and her four daughters — Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10 — are traveling to Italy to visit family patriarch Joe Giudice.

To document the journey, Gia posted two videos to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, when the Giudices left New York City for Rome.

In the first video, Gia shared a Boomerang of a long-haired woman sitting at a terminal, with an Austrian Airlines plane behind her, at John F. Kennedy International Airport. Next, she documented a video of the group buying snacks for their voyage. “Flight necessities,” she captioned the footage.

Teresa also shared a photo to Instagram, noting the Guidice ladies’ trip to Italy.

“Hope you tune in tonight! Here’s to the next adventure! 🇮🇹 @milania_giudice356,” she captioned a photo of herself and daughter Milania wearing similar Gucci sweaters.

RHONJ alumna Dina Manzo commented, “Gorgeous Girls!! Have an amazing time 💕✨🇮🇹.”

The family’s trip comes a week and a half after Joe, 49, appeared in his first television interview since he went to prison in March 2016, chatting via satellite with Teresa in a Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen special. The couple revealed that Teresa would be traveling to Italy to see Joe, alongside their children. The Giudice family reunion will be documented by Bravo cameras for a RHONJ special, host Andy Cohen said.

Gia Giudice's Instagram Story

Gia Giudice's Instagram Story

Currently, the father of four is living in his grandmother’s home in Sala Consilina as he awaits the final appeal in his deportation ruling. Teresa’s father, Giacinto Gorga, made an appearance on his son-in-law’s Instagram over the weekend at a dinner that included other family members.

Joe and Teresa’s upcoming reunion will be telling for the couple’s future. During the Oct. 27 special, they both told Cohen they’re at a crossroads with their marriage and would not be making any decisions about divorce until they spent some time together in person.

“I’m waiting until I get there to see if I feel differently,” Teresa, 47, said. “I just feel like when you live apart. … He says the same thing, when he sees me, he may not want this either. We’ll know when we see each other.”

RELATED VIDEO: Joe Giudice Joins Instagram as He Reunites with Teresa's Dad in Italy Ahead of Her Visit



Both maintained that they still love each other.

“Of course, she’s my wife. I’ve been with her a long time. No matter what happens, I’ll always love her,” Joe said.

Joe and Teresa Giudice with their daughters

“I do love him as a person,” Teresa said. “I’ll start crying. I do care about him, I love him.”

Teresa and Joe have been married for 20 years, though they have been living apart for years. Joe began a 41-month prison sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud in March 2016; Teresa served a little over 11 months in prison for the same crimes, and was released on Dec. 23, 2015.

Joe was released from prison last year but was held in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement at the Clinton County Correctional Center in Pennsylvania, awaiting a decision on his deportation ruling.

Teresa Giudice with her daughters

Though Joe has lived in the United States since he was a child, he never obtained American citizenship, and immigrants can be deported if they are convicted of “a crime of moral turpitude” or an “aggravated felony,” according to U.S. law.

That ruling was made last October. He’s appealed twice so far and has been denied both times. A final ruling is expected this month.

A petition to be released back to his home wasn’t granted, but a request to go to Italy was. In October, he was released from ICE custody and flew to Italy, where he has been ever since.

Season 10 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey premieres Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.