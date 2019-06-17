Teresa Giudice's Daughters Pay Tribute to Joe on Father’s Day: 'Love You Endlessly'

Joe Giudice was on the receiving end of some very special messages on Father’s Day this year.

On Sunday, Giudice’s youngest daughters, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10, sent heartfelt messages to their father amid his deportation battle.

“Happy Father’s Day daddy I love you so much with all my heart! I can’t wait to see you again and I’m so lucky because your my dad like actually my dad and I love you,” Audriana captioned a touching video collage that features a plethora of photos with her reality TV family.

In addition to honoring her father, the 10-year-old also paid a sweet tribute to her uncle, Joe Gorga, 39, who has been a key player in her life during her dad’s incarceration.

“Happy Father’s Day @joeygorga I love you so much your the best uncle ever ever can’t wait to see you today! You are so supportive of me and I love you,” she wrote.

Audriana’s older sister, Milania, also posted a message dedicated to her father on Sunday.

“Happy Father’s Day to my best friend,” the 14-year-old captioned a sweet photo of herself as a little girl wrapped in her father’s arms while sporting in big, white hair bow on her Instagram story. “I love you endlessly buddy.”

And while Joe’s oldest daughters — Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15 — did not appear to share any social media tributes to their dad, his wife, Teresa, took the time to honor to her own father, Giacinto Gorga, who moved in with the family following the death of his wife, Antonia, in 2017.

“Happy Father’s Day to my father, you are incredible helping me every single day, bringing the girls to activities, cooking for us & being a constant source of love and support for us all,” the reality star captioned a photo with herself and father. “We love you today and every day daddy!!”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared another photo with her father that also featured her brother and wrote, “Famiglia ❤️ “

Giudice, 47, has been in ICE custody since he was released from prison in March and moved to the facility in western Pennsylvania that houses immigration detainees.

In October 2018, an immigration court ruled to deport Joe to his native Italy after his prison sentence. (Even though he has lived in the United States since he was a child, he never obtained American citizenship, and immigrants can be deported if they are convicted of “a crime of moral turpitude” or an “aggravated felony,” according to U.S. law.)

The Bravo star was granted permission to continue living in the U.S. as he awaits the ruling, according to court documents obtained by The Blast.

“We are grateful that the court has granted the stay,” the family’s attorney told PEOPLE. “Joe looks forward to continuing this fight to the very end. There is nothing more important to him than returning home to his wife and kids.”

Last month, daughters Gia and Milania honored their dad on his birthday.

“Happy Birthday to the guy who teaches me everyday [sic] to keep going and never stop fighting! You inspire me everyday [sic],” Gia, 18, wrote on Instagram alongside a sweet throwback photo of herself in Joe’s arms.

“Love you so much, keep smiling see you soon ❤️❤️,” she added.

For Milania’s tribute, she shared a slideshow of photos, which also included a throwback photo of herself and her dad as well as a family photo.

“Happy Birthday to my world, my buddy, and my best friend! Thank you for always putting a smile on my face and doing everything for me! I don’t know what I would do without you! I love you forever and always buddy!” Milania captioned the post.

She also shared a photo of Joe on her Instagram story from, what appears to be a beach vacation, writing “Happy Birthday!! Love u buddy!”