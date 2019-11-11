Teresa Giudice and Her Daughters Leave Italy After Visiting Joe: 'See You Soon,' Gia Says

The Giudice family trip to Italy has come to an end, PEOPLE confirms.

On Sunday, Teresa Giudice and her four daughters — Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10 — left Italy after visiting Joe Giudice for the first time since he was released from ICE custody in October.

Eldest daughter Gia, who shared some photos of her dad on her Instagram Story, hinted that they wouldn’t be apart for long.

“Love you see you soon,” she captioned a mirror selfie of herself with her dad and youngest sister, Audriana. She later included another photo of her father proudly wearing a hoodie of her college, Rutgers University.

RELATED: All of the Photos from the Giudice Family’s Trip to Visit Joe Giudice in Italy

Image zoom Gia Giudice with father Joe and sister Audriana Gia Giudice/Instagram

Image zoom Joe Giudice Gia Giudice/Instagram

It was a quick trip for the family, who arrived in Italy on Thursday. Gia documented the moment they reunited with a selfie of the family that she captioned, “we’re back❤️.” The family has been separated for over three years, since Joe first went to prison in March 2016.

On Friday, the family patriarch shared a sweet photo of the entire family while on an outing together in Sala Consilina, a town in southwest Italy.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star — who has been living in Italy as he awaits his final deportation ruling — stood in the center of the photo with the rest of his family by his side.

“Italian strong,” he captioned the image, adding an Italian flag emoji.

RELATED: Joe Giudice Calls His Family ‘Italian Strong’ During Reunion with Wife Teresa and Their Daughters

Teresa and Joe, both 47, have been married for 20 years, though they have been living apart for years. Joe began a 41-month prison sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud in March 2016; Teresa served a little over 11 months in prison for the same crimes, and was released on Dec. 23, 2015.

Joe was released from prison last year but was held in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement at the Clinton County Correctional Center in Pennsylvania, awaiting a decision on his deportation ruling.

Though Joe has lived in the United States since he was a child, he never obtained American citizenship, and immigrants can be deported if they are convicted of “a crime of moral turpitude” or an “aggravated felony,” according to U.S. law.

RELATED: Teresa Giudice and Daughters Reunite with Joe Giudice in Italy: ‘We’re Back’

Image zoom Giudice family Gia Giudice/Instagram

That ruling was made last October. He’s appealed twice so far, and has been denied both times. A final ruling is expected in November.

A petition to be released back to his home wasn’t granted, but a request to go to Italy was. This October, he was released from ICE custody and flew to Italy, where he has been ever since.

On Oct. 27, Joe appeared in his first television interview since he went to prison in March 2016, chatting via satellite with Teresa in a Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen special.

There, it was revealed that Teresa would be traveling to Italy this week to see Joe, alongside their four daughters. The Giudice family reunion will be documented by Bravo cameras for a RHONJ special, Cohen said.

During the interview, both Teresa and Joe told Cohen that they’re at a crossroads with their marriage, and would not be making any decisions until they spent some time together in person.

Image zoom Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice Bravo

RELATED: RHONJ‘s Teresa & Joe Giudice Break Their Silence! Biggest Bombshells from Andy Cohen’s Interview

“I’m waiting until I get there to see if I feel differently,” Teresa said. “I just feel like when you live apart. … He says the same thing, when he sees me, he may not want this either. We’ll know when we see each other.”

Although they both maintained that they still love each other, Teresa again said she would have no choice but to divorce Joe if he is indeed deported.

“I want to wake up with someone every single day,” Teresa said, explaining that her kids understood. “I think they get it. I don’t think they want to see it happen, obviously, but I think they understand. Because the way I explained it to them, how are we going to live apart? I don’t think he would be faithful. I think he would have someone there and have me here. I just don’t want to live that life.”

“If we stay together, we stay together, if we don’t, we don’t,” Joe said. “It’s a conversation, we’ll see. … As long as she’s happy, that’s all that really matters. I’m not going to tell her what to do. If she doesn’t feel like she wants to be with me anymore, then that’s the thing to do.”