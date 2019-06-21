Teresa Giudice Celebrates Daughter Gia's High School Graduation as Family Awaits Joe's Fate

Gia Giudice is Rutgers-bound!

On Thursday, Teresa Giudice had nothing but pride for her 18-year-old daughter, whom she shares with husband Joe Giudice, as she walked across the stage and received her diploma at her high school graduation.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 47, documented the exciting evening from start to finish on her Instagram Stories, including all the pre-ceremony photos to the moment the teen threw her bedazzled cap into the air to celebrate the big accomplishment.

For the graduation, Gia and all her friends were photographed wearing white, summery dresses underneath their matching white satin gowns as they took photos together poolside.

The teen also wore nude heels and proudly displayed her cap, which had “R U Ready” written on it in diamond-studded letters — a play on Rutgers University, the school she’ll be attending in the fall.

Teresa ensured that her fans could follow along with her daughter’s high school graduation by recording the biggest moments of the evening’s ceremony.

As Gia walked into the gym and headed toward her seat, the mom of four proudly followed the teen on camera. Gia then was spotted turning around and happily waving to her mom with a huge grin on her face.

Midway through the ceremony, Teresa posted another video — this time, of the moment her daughter’s name was called. In the video, the mom of four can be heard yelling for Gia as she walks across the stage to accept her diploma. The teen was later captured on video returning to her seat with a yellow rose in hand.

Of course, Teresa knew that no graduation ceremony would be complete without documenting the most classic moment of all: when the students in the class of 2019 excitedly threw their caps into the air.

The Giudice family then continued their celebrations at a delicious dinner, which Teresa posted several photos of on her Instagram Stories.

Though the night was full of excitement, Gia’s father was noticeably absent — something that Teresa recently said she was fearful of.

Just one day before the happy occasion, Teresa expressed her worries for how much Joe, 47, would miss in the lives of their daughters — they also share Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10 — if he gets deported to Italy.

In a Bravo Insider video released on Wednesday, Teresa also explained that it’s been especially difficult to watch her daughters grapple with the fact that their father may not be around for some of the biggest moments in their lives.

“If he gets deported, he’ll never be able to go to their graduation[s], celebrate their birthdays, anything,” the mom of four said in the clip. “He’s going to be missing out on so much.”

“The girls adore their father and no child should have to go through what my daughters are going through,” she continued. “They should have their daddy here.”

“When you’re a mom and your children are hurting, it just kills you so much,” Teresa added. “If I could take any of this pain away from them, I wish I could.”

Joe and Teresa were both indicted in 2013 when they were accused of hiding their fortune in a bankruptcy filing. Joe was also accused of failing to file tax returns between 2004 and 2008.

The mom of four was released from federal prison in 2015 after serving 11 months of a 15-month sentence for fraud. Her husband started his prison sentence immediately afterward.

In October 2018, an immigration court ruled to deport Joe to his native Italy after his prison sentence.

Even though he has lived in the United States since he was a child, he never obtained American citizenship, and immigrants can be deported if they are convicted of “a crime of moral turpitude” or an “aggravated felony,” according to U.S. law.

After completing his 41-month sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud in March, however, Joe has been in ICE custody and was recently moved to the facility in western Pennsylvania that houses immigration detainees.

In May, the Bravo star was granted permission to continue living in the U.S. as he awaits the ruling.

“We are grateful that the court has granted the stay,” the family’s attorney told PEOPLE. “Joe looks forward to continuing this fight to the very end. There is nothing more important to him than returning home to his wife and kids.”