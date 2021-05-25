Teresa Giudice and Boyfriend Luis Ruelas Enjoy Date Night in L.A. with the RHONJ Star's Daughter Gia

Teresa Giudice got dinner in West Hollywood with boyfriend Luis Ruelas plus her daughter, Gia Giudice, and her boyfriend, Christian Carmichael

Double date night!

The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars appeared to be in California for a photoshoot, with Teresa hinting at the event by sharing behind-the-scenes photos and clips on her Instagram Story Monday. One of the Story posts featured a shot of Gia and had the geo-location tag of Los Angeles' Sherman Oaks.

Gia Giudice and boyfriend Christian Carmichael Credit: Mega

Teresa Giudice, Gia Giudice Credit: Teresa Giudice/Instagram

Teresa Giudice, Luis Ruelas Credit: Teresa Giudice/Instagram

Ruelas made his debut on RHONJ for the finale earlier this month, as Teresa gushed about him, "One of the things I love most about Louie is he's an amazing dad. He has two sons. There's just so many qualities that I love about him."

"I love that Louie gets me and I have always wanted that. And it's so crazy because I don't know what the future holds, but this is the best I've felt in a really long time," Teresa also told the cameras.

Ruelas later told Teresa during the episode, "I love you. I'm in for the long haul. My plan is to, you know, I want to be with her 'til her boobs sag to the floor!"

On Mother's Day, Ruelas celebrated Teresa on Instagram, writing, "Happy Mother's Day Sweetheart 🌹 if I I could give you one gift right now it would be the ability to see yourself thru everyone's eyes and only then would you realize how special amazing and LOVED you are by everyone ❤️❤️ Thank you for everything you do 🤗 Love you ❤️."

She replied in the comment section, "Babe you take my breath away. I adore 🥰 you endlessly ❤️."