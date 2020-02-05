Teresa Giudice Corrects Joe Giudice After He Mixes Up Daughters Gia and Milania's Baby Photos

Joe Giudice. made a relatable parenting mistake when wishing one of his daughters a happy birthday.

On Sunday, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star and father of four shared an Instagram montage fearing baby photos of his daughter Milania, who turned 14 on Sunday.

But as his estranged wife Teresa quickly pointed out, not every photo in the montage was of Milania.

“Hi honey the second photo is Gia LOL 😂,” Teresa, 47, commented, noticing that Joe, 49, accidentally included a baby photo of their eldest daughter Gia, 19, as captured on Comments by Bravo.

However, Joe insisted that he intentionally included a shot of the wrong daughter due to the message on the photo, which read, “Sending you my love and strength today and always I love you.”

“Thanks I like the message she wrote on it meant a lot I thought to pass it on to her sisters,” Joe responded to Teresa, tagging both Gia and Milania.

Image zoom Joe Giudice/Instagram

RELATED: Teresa and Joe Giudice Celebrate Daughter Milania’s 14th Birthday: ‘You Keep Us All on Our Toes’

In his caption for the post, Joe — who is currently living in Italy awaiting the final ruling in his deportation appeal — shared a sweet message to Milania.

“To my beautiful girl, You got me running in circles writing this today so many emotions coming out I want you know I love you buddy and happy birthday !” he wrote. “You have brought such joy and happiness into our lives. The smiles, laughter, and memories have been some of the best moments of my life!”

Image zoom Milania and Joe Milania Giudice/Instagram

Teresa also shared an Instagram montage of throwback photos for Milania’s birthday and included the teenager’s song “Can’t Wait to Grow Up,” which she performed on an episode of RHONJ.

This was Milania’s first birthday since Joe was released from prison in March 2019 and transferred to the custody of ICE at the Clinton County Correctional Center in Pennsylvania. He remained there until he moved to Italy in October.

Image zoom Joe Giudice/ Instagram

RELATED: RHONJ‘s Teresa Giudice Says Her Daughters Take Joe Giudice’s Side: ‘It Hurts Me Tremendously’

After Joe arrived in Italy, Milania, Gia, and their sisters Gabriella, 16, and Audriana, 11, went with their mother to visit him for an emotional reunion.

Months later, the four siblings traveled to Italy again to be with their father for Christmas.

Teresa did not attend the trip and that same month, PEOPLE exclusively confirmed that she and Joe are separating after 20 years of marriage.