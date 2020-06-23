Teresa Giudice Celebrates Daughter Audriana’s 5th Grade Graduation: 'You Are Absolutely Perfect'

"I'm so proud of you & how hard you work at everything!" Teresa Giudice said

Teresa Giudice is a proud mom!

On Monday, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 48, celebrated her daughter Audriana graduating from the fifth grade.

"Congratulations to my baby who's not a baby at all anymore! I [am] do [sic] proud of you & how hard you work at everything!" Teresa captioned a photo of Audriana smiling with her graduation cap on.

"I know you hate all the videos and pictures I take but that's just because I don't want to miss a thing!! You are absolutely perfect & I can't wait to see what you do!!! Love you to the moon & back!!" Teresa added.

Teresa also captured moments from Audriana's big day on her Instagram Story, showing off a backyard celebration with the 11-year-old's classmates.

In one clip from the festivities, Audriana and her friends are seen sitting on blankets watching a projector screen adorned with red and white balloons.

Teresa also shared a photo of a red-and-white cake that read: "Congratulations Cedar Hill 5th Graders!"

The mom of four also cooked for the bash, showing off dishes of home-made pasta.

Audriana wasn't the only Giudice girl to be celebrating a major milestone; Teresa's 15-year-old daughter Milania graduated from 8th grade. Teresa shared clips of Milania dancing happily in the kitchen with her friends.

"What did you do?" Teresa asked Milania. "I graduated!" Milania said back.

Teresa also shared moments of Milania cutting into her own graduation cake, with the words "Congratulations Milania!" spelled out in blue writing on a white cake.

Teresa and estranged husband Joe Giudice are also parents to daughters Gia, 19, and Gabriella, 16.

Joe, 48, gave Milania a shoutout on Instagram over the weekend, writing: "From the day you were born, you captured our hearts and attention."

"I can't imagine the day would come when I would find myself missing you the little girl who would take over the house, make videos to perform; the girl who is adored by the world. Buddy, I appreciate your your integrity, your passion, and your love for me. I expect great things from you in high school. Today, you have graduated 8th grade keep exceeding our highest hopes and dreams for you! Thank you for bringing so much joy into our lives. Love you always daddy," Joe added.

The special occasion comes after Joe celebrated his first Father's Day in Italy following his release from ICE custody late last year. Teresa and daughter Gia sent him heartfelt messages on social media.

"Happy Fathers Day @joe.giudice The girls miss you today & everyday! ❤️" Teresa, 48, wrote alongside a throwback photo of Joe with their daughters Gia, Gabriella, Milania and Audriana.

In her own post, Gia paid tribute to both her father, as well as her late grandfather, Giacinto Gorga, who died in April.

"Happy Father’s Day to the most amazing people in my life and souls who keep me going every single day! Dad thank you for showing me how to show strength, Nonno thank you for always pushing me to be my best self, and Zio Joe thank you for being there when I always need you," she wrote, alongside a series of family photos. "Nonno today and everyday I speak to you and thank you for everything you taught me, you are one and a million, and I miss you so much everyday. Thank you all so much for making me the person I am today. I love you❤️ Nonno I’m celebrating you today and everyday."

Although he could not celebrate Father's Day with his daughters in person, Joe was full of love in his own special message.