Teresa Giudice Celebrates Christmas with Her Daughters and New Boyfriend Luis Ruelas

This marks Teresa and Joe Giudice's first Christmas since finalizing their divorce

Teresa and Joe Giudice celebrated their first Christmas since finalizing their divorce.

"Merry Christmas from our family to yours 🎄😘," Teresa, 48, wrote alongside a family photo, in which she struck a pose with the girls during a Christmas Eve celebration.

"So pretty," Joe wrote in the comments section.

Teresa's sister-in-law Melissa Gorga also posted a photo of the reality star with her new boyfriend, Luis "Louie" Ruelas. "We haven’t been able to post a couples pic in a while," she wrote alongside the snapshot. "Merry Christmas😘"

In addition to releasing a festive video message, Joe, 50, also commemorated the day by sharing a social media tribute to his daughters.

"You ♥️♥️♥️♥️ my favorite presents every year. #2020," he wrote alongside a photo of all four girls.

"Joe and Teresa are in an amazing place and are very supportive of one another," a source said at the time. "They still have love for each other, they just aren't in love with each other."

In a recent interview with E! News, Joe revealed that he has no hard feelings about his split from Teresa.

"I mean, listen, we talk every day but, we kind of moved on already. What are you going to do? It's been a while. If I was living there, it would be a different story, but I'm not. I'm over here, eight hours away in Italy, full of a bunch of Italian women," the father of four said.

Childhood sweethearts, Teresa and Joe wed in 1999 and were married for 20 years before announcing their separation in December 2019.

PEOPLE broke the news that they were splitting. At the time, a source close to the pair said that the two weren’t exploring divorce proceedings yet and were instead focusing their kids. But on the third part of the RHONJ season 10 reunion, Teresa’s brother Joe Gorga and costars encouraged her to hurry things up, over fears that Joe would seek spousal support if she waited too long.

The former couple had a prenup, Teresa has said, with a no-cheat clause that would void it should either of them stray. (Rumors have long spread that Teresa and Joe had been unfaithful during their time together, but both have denied those).

Their divorce marked the end of turbulent few years for the reality stars.

In July 2013, they were both indicted on federal fraud charges. Each were accused of exaggerating their income while applying for loans before RHONJ debuted, then hiding their improved fortunes in a bankruptcy filing. Joe was also accused of failing to file tax returns between 2004 and 2008.

They pled guilty to mail, wire, and bankruptcy fraud in October 2014. In addition to probation and fines, Teresa was sentenced to 15 months in prison, while Joe was sentenced to 41 months.

Teresa’s term began first, on Jan. 5, 2015. She was released from federal prison in December 2015 after serving 11 months.

He then began his sentence for the same crimes in March 2016 and was released three years later. But months before that, a court ordered Joe’s deportation, as he was born in Italy and never obtained American citizenship despite living in the United States since he was a child.

While appealing the decision, Joe moved into the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement at the Clinton County Correctional Center in Pennsylvania. He remained there until October 2019, when he moved to Italy in an effort to make money for his family.

Two appeals against the ruling have been denied, while a third final appeal is still pending. The likelihood of that passing is slim, Giudice family lawyer James J. Leonard, Jr. said in a December 2019 episode of RHONJ. “He’s in trouble,” Leonard said. “I think the odds are against Joe at this stage … Immigration is the hottest topic on the planet and I think Joe is caught in the crossfire of that.”

Despite the distance, his daughters have traveled to visit the family patriarch in Italy.