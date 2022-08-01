Teresa Giudice Celebrates Bridal Shower with Real Housewives Stars Ahead of Luis Ruelas Wedding

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star is set to marry Luis Ruelas in August

Teresa Giudice is celebrating her upcoming wedding to fiancé Luis "Louie" Ruelas with the best of them.

On Saturday, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star had a fun-filled bridal shower that was attended by some of her closest Real Housewives pals. A number of Housewives, and Giudice's other friends, shared a glimpse into the gathering on social media. But some RHONJ faces, like Melissa Gorga and Dina Manzo, were notably absent from the occasion.

Giudice, 50, was shown wearing a knee-length, white dress in photos with Dolores Catania, Jennifer Aydin, Ashley Darby and RHONJ newbies Danielle Cabral and Caroline Rauseo. She flaunted her bridal look in front of a white rose photo wall, which served as the backdrop for most of Giudice's snaps with loved ones.

While sharing photos from the event, the Housewives posted sweet notes about their friendship with Giudice and expressed their excitement for her upcoming nuptials.

"Showers of happiness for my @teresagiudice," Catania, 51, captioned a photo as Aydin, 45, shared alongside her own post, "Love celebrating your happiest moments with you @teresagiudice #LouResa #chosenfamily."

Darby, 34, also hyped up Giudice's big day. "We are so excited for your big day Tre!!" she wrote.

At the time of publishing, Giudice hadn't shared her own photos from the bridal shower.

The longstanding RHONJ star is set to marry Ruelas, 47, in August. They got engaged last October during a romantic, beachside proposal in Greece.

"As he's [proposing], the sparklers are going off and then the fireworks are going off, so I'm like a little kid, just looking all around," she previously told Entertainment Tonight.

"He said, 'So, babe, will you marry me?' And I said, 'Yeah!' It was really magical," Giudice added. "It was so beautiful. I'll never forget it. It was like something you always wanted."

Despite Giudice's love for Ruelas and belief that he's her "soulmate", not everyone has expressed pure excitement for the upcoming marriage.

Ruelas has former domestic violence allegations from his ex-wife. Because of his alleged past, his connection to Giudice has been under a microscope on RHONJ as other housewives learned of the allegations. But he denied the rumors on a previous episode of the show.