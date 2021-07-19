Teresa Giudice Celebrates 1-Year Anniversary with Boyfriend Luis Ruelas: 'I Adore You'

"You have made me smile every single day for the last year and I love you today and all of my tomorrows," the Real Housewives of New Jersey alum wrote in a sweet Instagram tribute

Teresa Giudice has a lot to celebrate!

On Monday, the Real Housewives of New Jersey alum, 49, shared a sweet tribute to her boyfriend Luis Ruelas for their one-year anniversary.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"A year, wow I would have never imagined how in one year I would feel so loved. You are so kind, supportive & loving," she wrote in an Instagram post alongside several photos of the pair.

"You take great care and consideration in everything you do. You have shown my girls so much love, I adore you. I admire your incredible parenting & your work ethic, and the passion you put into everything you do. You have made me smile every single day for the last year and I love you today and all of my tomorrows."

RELATED: RHONJ: Teresa Giudice Finds Out Ex Joe Knows About Her New Relationship — 'People Have Loose Lips'

Giudice and Ruelas made their relationship Instagram official in December. PEOPLE previously confirmed in November that she was dating the businessman.

The reality star introduced Ruelas to her ex-husband Joe Giudice in April, when they had dinner with Joe and their daughters Gia, 20, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 12, in the Bahamas.

For Ruelas' birthday earlier this year, Teresa gushed about him in the caption of a heartfelt Instagram tribute, writing: "I adore you."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"You have shown me such love, kindness, openness & I feel lucky everyday to have found you!" Giudice continued. "I know we go together so well & I can't wait to celebrate this birthday along with all the birthdays to come in our future. Love you Louie!"

Teresa Guidice and Luis

The Bravo star also put together a slideshow of photos from their romance, set to "All of Me" by John Legend. "Happy Birthday to my beau @louiearuelas I'm so eternally grateful we found each other," she wrote.

Teresa previously raved about her new relationship when she appeared on PEOPLE (the TV Show!) in February.