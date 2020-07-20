Teresa Giudice's Hilarious Advice for Fan Who Cheated with Her Fiancé's Brother Goes Viral

The Bravo star is on Cameo, an app that allows fans to pay celebrities to record a short, personalized message

If you haven't heard of Cameo, allow Teresa Giudice to introduce you.

The app allows fans to pay celebrities to record a short, personalized message for a certain fee. Typically, it's used to celebrate a friend or family member's birthday, wedding, graduation, etc. But since fans can make their requests as specific as possible, the options are endless — and one person recently requested a particularly out-there message from the Real Housewives of New Jersey star.

A hilarious Cameo recorded by Giudice has been making the rounds on social media. It involves a woman named Rachel who booked the message for her friend, Jessica. In the video, which was posted by a few Housewives fan accounts on social media, Giudice, 48, begins by laying out the request. Watch it on Twitter here.

"Hi Jessica! This is booked by your best friend, Rachel," she says. "She told me you just had sex with your fiancé's brother that had chlamydia, and the family knows that he had it and it's starting to look suspicious."

Giudice goes on to share her advice for the fan.

"They want me to tell you what I would do if I was in your shoes — first of all, I would go the doctor, get medication, and get myself good," she says, adding with a laugh, "And I think I would stay away from that family."

"I wish you all the best in life, and listen — it is what it is," she continues. "Just fix it, make it better and get out of that situation. Thanks for always loving and supporting me, and love, love, love you."

Of course, we'll never know whether Rachel and Jessica are their actual names, or if the story itself is even real. But it's provided plenty of entertainment for Bravo fans on Twitter, who have been reposting the clip.