Teresa Giudice Calls Boyfriend Luis Ruelas Her 'Soulmate': 'I'm Really, Really Happy'

"He's beautiful inside and out," the Real Housewives of New Jersey star says of Luis Ruelas

Teresa Giudice is loving the new chapter of life that she's in.

The 48-year-old Real Housewives of New Jersey star opened up about her boyfriend Luis Ruelas in an interview with PEOPLE (the TV Show!) on Tuesday, calling her beau her "soulmate."

"I met an amazing man and I'm so happy," she says. "We're taking things slow, but I'm really, really happy."

Not only do both of them share the same zodiac sign, but Giudice says that she and Ruelas also have a similar passion for the beach and shopping.

"Oh my God, we're like the same!" she says. "We like the same things. He's beautiful inside and out."

Image zoom Luis Ruelas and Teresa Giudice | Credit: Teresa Giudice/instagram

Giudice went public with Ruelas shortly after she finalized her divorce with ex-husband Joe Giudice in September. The two were married for 20 years and share daughters Gia, 20, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 11.

Reflecting on her past relationship with Joe, Giudice says she's now learned the importance of liking "the same things" as one's significant other.

"Me and my ex, we didn't like the same things. We were two opposites," Giudice explains. "You know when they say opposites attract? It did for a little while, for like 15 years. But now I've found my true match — my soulmate. He's really amazing."

However, that doesn't mean there's bad blood between Giudice and her ex-husband. According to the mom of four, she and Joe "have an amazing relationship" as co-parents these days.

"He's happy for me and I'm happy for him," Giudice says. "We co-parent amazingly. He's a great father. We get along great."

Image zoom Teresa and Joe Giudice with their daughters | Credit: Joe Giudice/Instagram

PEOPLE previously confirmed in November that the Bravo star is dating Ruelas. "She is very happy, but taking things very slow," a source said at the time.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Ruelas is the co-founder and EVP of Business Development at Digital Media Solutions, located in Clearwater, Florida.

Image zoom Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas | Credit: teresa giudice/instagram

Earlier this week, Giudice revealed how she met Ruelas, telling Extra, "We met, believe it or not, at the Jersey Shore."

"I was walking and that's how I met him, exercising," she told host Billy Bush. "That week, he rented a house at the Jersey Shore. He ran past me that week a few times. … One morning he was packing his car to leave to go back home and that's how we met."

Asked by Bush, 49, if she had given Ruelas a glance over her shoulder while he was running past her, the reality star added with a laugh, "I did, I did! And he ran past me with no shirt on. And I was like, 'Oh, who is that?'"

Continuing her conversation with Extra, Giudice also noted that she was with her girlfriends when she first met Ruelas. "We started talking, he told us about himself," she shared. "He had two business cards on him. He handed to me one and then one to my married girlfriend."

After leaving, Ruelas eventually drove back to see Giudice — telling her, "My son wanted to know why I didn't ask for your number," according to the reality star — before Giudice said she would use the number listed on his business card to contact him.