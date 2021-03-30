Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas went public with their romance in September

Teresa Giudice's Boyfriend Luis Ruelas Makes His First RHONJ Appearance in Midseason Trailer

In the Bravo show's new midseason trailer, Frank Catania, Dolores Catania's ex-husband, inquires about the rumors surrounding Teresa's new beau, whom she went public with shortly after she finalized her divorce from ex-husband Joe Giudice last September.

"What's the deal with Teresa? I hear all over she's got a new boyfriend," he says in the clip before it switches to a scene of Jackie Goldschneider asking, "Why isn't she introducing anybody to this guy?"

Teresa's 15-year-old daughter Milania then comments, "I feel like you're, like, in love with him."

Teresa, 48, simply smiles at her daughter before the video shows her and Luis sharing a long kiss.

"You seem like it," Milania adds.

Elsewhere in the midseason teaser, Melissa and Joe Gorga's marriage seems to be in trouble.

"I know they have things going on in their relationship," Dolores says of the pair.

"They do," Teresa confirms. "Right now you could say kinda they're broken."

"We're growing apart," Melissa, 42, later tells her husband, who replies, "Maybe we are."

The drama intensifies after Margaret Josephs apparently calls Joe "chauvinistic."

"I don't need anyone calling my husband chauvinistic because whatever you think I'm dealing with it's probably more," Melissa yells at her friends at a Halloween party.

Back at home, Melissa says to Joe, "I'm not going to give up what I want to do in life. You're holding me back."

"Listen, go be whatever you want to be in life," he says as the clip comes to a close. "We're done."