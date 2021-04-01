Teresa and Joe Giudice finalized their divorce after 20 years of marriage in September

Teresa Giudice and Boyfriend Luis Enjoy Family Dinner with Her Ex-Husband Joe and Their Kids

On Wednesday evening, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 48, enjoyed a night out with her family and her new love while vacationing in Nassau, Bahamas.

Joe and Teresa's daughter Milania, 15, shared a video on her Instagram Story of the outing, where Teresa and Ruelas can be seen sitting together at the head of the table while Joe, 48, is seated nearby. Alongside Milania, the pair's three other daughters — Gia, 20, Gabriella, 16, and Audriana, 11 — are seated around the table.

Gia also shared video of the dinner on her Instagram Story.

Following the nighttime outing, Joe shared a screenshot of a post from his ex-wife featuring the family of six. "I truly appreciate & hope i will continue to be present in my best friend life. A great person, mom, and confident individual," Joe wrote alongside the post. "@teresagiudice @louiearuelas great meeting you and your boy🍷."

Teresa and Joe finalized their divorce after 20 years of marriage in September, PEOPLE previously confirmed.

The Bravo star went public with her relationship with Ruelas shortly after she finalized her divorce from Joe. Meanwhile, Joe went Instagram official with his new girlfriend Daniela Fittipaldi over Valentine's Day weekend.

Last month, while appearing on an episode of Watch What Happens Live, Teresa opened up to host Andy Cohen about the dynamic between the two men in her life, revealing that "they've talked over the phone" and discussed meeting up prior to their Bahamas getaway.

"Louie wanted to go to the Bahamas and meet [Joe] — which I thought was the most amazing thing ever," Teresa said at the time. "He said he just wanted to talk to him and let him know he's not trying to take his place or anything. But he just wanted to meet him, 'cause I have daughters."

Reflecting on her past relationship with Joe, Teresa said in an interview with PEOPLE (the TV Show!) in February that she has now learned the importance of liking "the same things" as one's significant other.

"Me and my ex, we didn't like the same things. We were two opposites," she explained. "You know when they say opposites attract? It did for a little while, for like 15 years. But now I've found my true match — my soulmate. He's really amazing."

However, that doesn't mean there's bad blood between Teresa and her ex-husband. According to the mom of four, she and Joe "have an amazing relationship" as co-parents these days.