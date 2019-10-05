Teresa Giudice Shares Birthday Tribute to Daughter Gabriella Amid Husband Joe's Deportation Fight

Image zoom Teresa and Gabriella Theresa Giudice/Instagram

As Joe Giudice continues to fight his deportation order, his family is celebrating his daughter Gabriella’s 15th birthday.

Teresa Giudice shared a sweet birthday tribute to her daughter Gabriella on Friday, just one day after PEOPLE confirmed that Joe’s request to be released from ICE custody and move to Italy has been granted. He will continue to appeal his deportation order in Italy.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 47, posted a video compilation full of happy memories with her second-oldest daughter.

“I can’t believe you are 15 today! My calm, confident kind daughter, I admire your strength, your athletic ability & your brilliance! I can’t say enough good things about you, I’m so lucky we have such a special connection and glad we understand each other so well. I love you Gabriella, my porcelain doll❣️” she wrote in the caption.

The reality star then added: “Happy Birthday my beautiful girl!! #happybirthday #birthdaygirl#soccerchamp 🎊🎉😘❤️🎂🎈⚽️🎈⚽️🎈🎈”

On her Instagram Story, Teresa also shared footage of Gabriella opening up some presents amidst a balloon-filled room.

Gabriella was gifted a stylish black belt, and her older sister Gia, 18, decked her out in some Rutgers swag, where Gia is a student. Teresa also shared an adorable shot of Gabriella wearing a party hat, silly glasses and a birthday pin.

Teresa and Joe are also parents to Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10.

Joe’s deportation drama has been going on for months, and he has been held in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement at the Clinton County Correctional Center in Pennsylvania since he was released from prison last March (he was serving a 41-month sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud).

The father of four was granted permission to move back to his native Italy while he continues to appeal his deportation order, which was ruled by an immigration court last October. Joe’s original request to return home to Teresa and their daughters was denied, but he has a court date scheduled for November.

A source previously told PEOPLE that “Not being able to see his family, and knowing that he won’t be able to be back home with them, has really broken him.”

While the entire situation has been tough on Joe and his family back home, a source close to the family told PEOPLE in September that Gabriella’s older sister Gia has “been a rock for her family during these tough times.”

“She’s very mature for her age,” the source said, saying that the other three girls “really look up to her.”

“With the whole Joe situation, she stays strong for them, while still fighting for her dad,” the source said.

“Even now that she’s away for college, the girls are all still very close. She’s set a great example for them. She’s the real star.”

And while Teresa has said that she does not want to do a long-distance relationship, she has praised her daughters’ strength for helping her get through it.

“I am doing good. My daughters are doing well. We’re hanging in there,” she said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight last month. Referring to her daughters specifically, she added, “They are doing good, thank god.”

“They are pretty amazing, strong, young women. I guess they get it from their mommy,” she said. “It’s a tough time right now, so just being with my daughters [helps].”