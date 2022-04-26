In PEOPLE's exclusive look at The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Teresa Giudice tries to make amends with Margaret Josephs after their explosive fight

Teresa Giudice Attempts to Confront Margaret Josephs in RHONJ Sneak Peek: 'I'm Doing This Now'

Margaret Josephs isn't quite receptive to Teresa Giudice's approach.

In PEOPLE's exclusive look at The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Teresa, 49, attempts to confront Margaret, 55, after their explosive fight during the group's Nashville trip.

While dining with their castmates, Teresa approaches Margaret to try and have a conversation — but Margaret isn't having it.

Sitting down beside Margaret, Teresa asks: "Can we talk?"

"I don't think now is appropriate," Margaret responds as Teresa says, "No, I want to talk now."

Teresa Guidice Credit: Courtesy BRAVO

Despite Margaret's desire to not "ruin another meal" for the rest of the group, Teresa continues to attempt to resolve her issues with her longtime friend.

Teresa has been upset with Margaret for continuously speaking negatively about her boyfriend Luis "Louie" Ruelas, which led to the pair's recent blowout argument involving Teresa hurling several drinks and plates at Margaret. The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip star additionally suspected Margaret was responsible for sharing rumors with bloggers about Louie's alleged past.

"Margaret, it's been f----- up that you've been talking about Louie for months now," Teresa says. "It, like, hurts my feelings because I thought we were really friends."

Margaret Josephs Credit: Courtesy BRAVO

Margaret then replies, "This to me isn't about Louie, but I feel like it's a very large conversation and I don't think now is appropriate."

But Teresa insists on having the conversation on her own terms. "I'll do it when I want to. I'm doing this with you now," she says, adding that she doesn't "care" whether it's not the best time to address the tension between them.

As the pair continue to go back and forth, even Teresa's brother Joe Gorga asks for the two to "do with this later." But Teresa doesn't back down because the situation has been "bothering" her.

Teresa Guidice Credit: Courtesy BRAVO

Teresa eventually removes herself from the conversation and sits down beside Louie, Joe and her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga. While Teresa explains how she just wanted to squash the beef with Margaret once and for all, Melissa, 43, says that it's not the best time to have this discussion because "there's a lot of people here."

"I feel there's definitely a time and place for everything," Melissa then says in a confessional. "This is not the place. We don't need Teresa to go into another rage and make a scene."