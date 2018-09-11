They may represent two different cities on the Real Housewives franchise, but there’s at least one thing that Teresa Giudice and Luann de Lesseps see eye-to-eye on: when they’re done, they’re done.

Giudice extended her support to de Lesseps on Monday evening at the Countess’ hit #CountessAndFriends cabaret show, held at New York City’s Feinstein’s/54 Below.

During the Q&A portion of the show, Giudice asked a personal question of Real Housewives of New York City star de Lesseps — specifically, how her public divorce from Tom D’Agostino Jr. affected her.

“Was it difficult going through a divorce on TV?” Teresa inquired.

De Lesseps, whose divorce from D’Agostino was finalized in October 2017, replied, “You know, I knew it was time to go. I was solid in my decision. When I’m done, I’m done.”

“Me too,” said the Real Housewives of New Jersey star. “When I’m done, I’m done.”

Teresa Giudce, Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan Paul Wontorek

WATCH: Luann de Lesseps Finalizes Divorce from Tom D’Agostino: ‘Even Though We Decided That, It’s Sad’

The past few years have been a trying time for Teresa and her husband of nearly 20 years, Joe Giudice.

Joe, 46, who transferred from the Federal Correctional Institution in Fort Dix, New Jersey, to a federal prison in Pennsylvania last November, is currently serving out his 41-month sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud. Teresa served a little over 11 months in prison herself for the same crimes and was released on Dec. 23, 2015.

Although the parents of four — they share daughters Gia, 17, Gabriella, 14, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 9 — celebrated their 46th birthdays apart in May, a source told PEOPLE they can’t wait to “be a family again” and “can’t wait to be reunited.”

“These last few years have been tough on everybody,” the source added.

Earlier this year, Teresa’s lawyer refuted tabloid reports that the couple’s marriage was on the rocks.

“It’s extremely sad that there are actually people out there and semi-reputable media outlets who seem to take pleasure in perpetuating horrible rumors and fake news stories about this family,” attorney James J. Leonard Jr. told PEOPLE. “Haven’t they been through enough? Haven’t the children suffered enough? People need to let this family live their lives. Enough is enough. No one is cheating, no one is getting divorced. The truth is they can’t wait to be together again.”

Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice Dave Kotinsky/Getty

Despite their tribulations, Leonard told PEOPLE that Teresa and Joe are stronger than ever.

“These last few years have been very challenging and very difficult,” he said. “Both Joe and Teresa have each lost a parent, have both experienced incarceration and have both been without one another for long periods of time. I can tell you from having deeply personal conversations with both of them, what they want more than anything is to be together with one another and their children and move forward to brighter days as a family.”

On the first part of the RHONJ season 8 reunion in January, the Turning the Tables author told host Andy Cohen that there was never even a conversation in which she thought, “Am I going to stay in this?”

Moreover, Teresa made it clear that she isn’t a pushover when it comes to Joe.

“You guys see me flip a table. You’ve seen me push [Andy],” she said, quoting her more memorable moments on the show. “You can tell, I don’t take s—. So if my husband didn’t treat me the right way, trust me, I would not take it.”

“I always put my husband in his place,” she added. “For real.”