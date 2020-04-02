Teresa Giudice Asks Fans to Pray for Her Father Giacinto Gorga: He 'Is Struggling'

Teresa Giudice is asking fans to pray for her father.

Giudice, 47, made a heartfelt plea for prayers and well-wishes on Instagram Thursday, revealing that her dad, Giacinto Gorga, is “struggling.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“At this trying time I’m graciously asking for any extra prayers, good vibes, love….please send my fathers way,” she wrote. “My father is struggling and my girls and I need him, we need his love, his presence & his strength. #thepowerofprayers 🙏🏻❤️.”

Along with the message, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star posted a photo with Gorga, showing him surrounded by Teresa’s four daughters: Gia, 19, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 11.

RELATED: Teresa Giudice Left BravoCon Early to Take Dad Giacinto Gorga to Hospital: ‘Pray for My Father’

While it’s unclear if Gorga’s need for prayers is connected to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, he has been practicing self-isolation with Giudice and her daughters in the New Jersey home they share together.

Gorga’s health has been a matter of concern for some time now. Earlier this year, Giudice reportedly had to leave BravoCon early to take Gorga to the hospital.

“Sorry, BravoCon fans,” Giudice reportedly said in her Instagram Story at the time. “I had to leave.”

“My dad doesn’t feel well. I’m taking him to the hospital,” she added.

One day earlier, she had given an update on his health during her RHONJ panel, telling audiences, “He’s not doing that great. His breathing is still bad.”

His November hospitalization came just over a year after he was admitted to the hospital. In October 2018, Giudice posted a photo from his bedside to social media. She shared a photo of her boots resting on a hospital bed to her Instagram Story. And her brother, Joe Gorga, also stopped by to pay him a visit.

And less than a year prior, Giacinto was hospitalized for pneumonia in November 2017.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.