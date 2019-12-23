Teresa Giudice Cuddles Up to Her Ex Days After Split from Estranged Husband Joe

Teresa Giudice was spotted with an ex-boyfriend amid her split from husband Joe Giudice.

On Saturday morning, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 47, was photographed cuddling up to pool contractor Anthony Delorenzo while the pair made their way to get breakfast in New Jersey.

The 47-year-old mother of four dressed in a black puffer jacket with black jeans and lace-up boots as she walked close to Delorenzo, who wrapped his arm around her as they make their way up to the restaurant.

Giudice’s lawyer, James J. Leonard, respectfully declined to comment.

Delorenzo has previously appeared on the Bravo reality show this season. He and Giudice dated as teenagers.

The same day as her breakfast with Delorenzo, Giudice commented on estranged husband Joe’s recent Instagram post, writing that his “beard looks good.”

Giudice’s outing with Delorenzo comes just days after PEOPLE exclusively confirmed that she and Joe, 49, decided to split after 20 years of marriage. The pair share four daughters together: Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10.

A source close to the family told PEOPLE last Tuesday that the stars “have been separated,” and wanted to both move on. However, the source said Teresa has not been dating anyone.

“They discussed their future when Teresa and the girls went to Italy in early November and they agreed that each had to move on. They are doing so amicably and very slowly,” the source said.

“Joe has been out on a few dates, Teresa has not. She has been too busy with the girls, with work obligations and taking care of her father,” the source added. “She is happy for Joe. They have been very friendly with one another and are very supportive of each other’s happiness. They still love one another, but as Teresa told Andy Cohen on the WWHL special, they are separated by the Atlantic Ocean. Neither is interested in a long-distance relationship.”

Still, the source said “there are no plans for divorce” at this time, adding that “both of them are focused” on their four daughters.

The source also said the girls will be visiting Joe for Christmas in Italy, while Teresa is staying home in New Jersey with her father.

Teresa and Joe were childhood sweethearts and got married in October 1999. They have been living apart for nearly four years. Joe began a 41-month prison sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud in March 2016; Teresa served a little over 11 months in prison for the same crimes, and was released on Dec. 23, 2015.

Joe was released from prison last year but was held in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement at the Clinton County Correctional Center in Pennsylvania as he fought to appeal a judge’s deportation order. (Though he has lived in the United States since he was a child, he never obtained American citizenship.)

Due to the rough conditions inside the ICE facility, though, Joe requested to go to Italy to await his third and final deportation appeal. He flew to Europe in October, where he’s currently awaiting the final decision in his deportation battle.

During a recent episode of RHONJ, Teresa revealed that she had hired Delorenzo to build a pool for her New Jersey home. In the episode, costar Dolores Catania joked about the pair’s past relationship.

“I remember when you guys dated for two seconds,” Catania joked. “Teresa was like 17 years old. Ya know, maybe they made out a little, maybe they went to the beach. That didn’t last though, Joe was always crazy about her. He was not going to let her marry someone else.”

In a teaser for the current season of the show, which was aired in October, a comment Giudice made admitting she “hooked up” Delorenzo sparked rumors that she had cheated on Joe while he was away.

Her lawyer later told PEOPLE at the time that she had been talking about their brief fling as teenagers over 30 years ago, and that she denies ever cheating on her husband.