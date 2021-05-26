“The greatest gift you given me is simply you & your time,” The Real Housewives of New Jersey star captioned the cozy pic

Teresa Giudice Gets Cozy with Boyfriend Luis Ruelas as They Enjoy Romantic Getaway in Tulum

Teresa Giudice and boyfriend Luis "Louie" Ruelas are in vacation mode!

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 49, made it to Mexico with her beau Wednesday, sharing a shot of the couple cozied up at the Azulik Resort in Tulum.

"The greatest gift you given me is simply you & your time. 💕" the reality star captioned the sweet post, in which the couple matched in black athleisurewear and sneakers as Teresa sat on Ruelas' lap in what appeared to be a villa within the resort.

The day prior, Teresa and the businessman, 47, were spotted out in Los Angeles, holding hands and kissing after dinner at West Hollywood hotspot Craig's. The dinner outing was a double date with Giudice's 20-year-old daughter, Gia Giudice, and her beau, Christian Carmichael.

Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas Credit: Mega

The Bravo stars appeared to be in California for a photoshoot, with Teresa teasing the occasion with behind-the-scenes photos and clips on her Instagram Story Monday. One of the Story posts featured a shot of Gia and had the geo-location tag of Los Angeles' Sherman Oaks.

Along with Gia, Teresa also shares daughters Gabriella, 16, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 11, with ex-husband Joe Giudice.

Teresa and Ruelas, 47, went public with their relationship in December 2020. PEOPLE previously confirmed in November that she was dating the entrepreneur.

Earlier this month, Rueles made his RHONJ debut on the show's finale with Teresa gushing, "One of the things I love most about Louie is he's an amazing dad. He has two sons. There's just so many qualities that I love about him."

"I love that Louie gets me and I have always wanted that. And it's so crazy because I don't know what the future holds, but this is the best I've felt in a really long time," she told the cameras.

Later during the episode, Ruelas told Teresa, "I love you. I'm in for the long haul. My plan is to, you know, I want to be with her 'til her boobs sag to the floor!"

On Mother's Day, Ruelas celebrated his girlfriend on Instagram, writing, "Happy Mother's Day Sweetheart 🌹 if I I could give you one gift right now it would be the ability to see yourself thru everyone's eyes and only then would you realize how special amazing and LOVED you are by everyone ❤️❤️ Thank you for everything you do 🤗 Love you ❤️."

In reply, the RHONJ mainstay seemed to be just as smitten.

"Babe you take my breath away. I adore 🥰 you endlessly ❤️," she wrote in the comments section.