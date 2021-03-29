The Real Housewives of New Jersey star went public with her new relationship shortly after she finalized her divorce from ex-husband Joe Giudice last year

Teresa Giudice Is All Smiles with Boyfriend Luis Ruelas: 'The Other Half of My Heart'

Teresa Giudice is happy in love.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star posted a new photo cuddled up with her boyfriend Luis "Louie" Ruelas over the weekend on Instagram.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Happy to have the other half of my HEART," she captioned the photo, adding the hashtags #soulmate #complete #truelove and #grateful.

Teresa went public with her new relationship shortly after she finalized her divorce from ex-husband Joe Giudice last September. The two were married for 20 years and share daughters Gia, 20, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 11.

While Ruelas and Joe haven't met yet, Teresa recently revealed the two men have "talked over the phone."

"Louie wanted to go to the Bahamas and meet [Joe] — which I thought was the most amazing thing ever," said Teresa, 48, during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. "He said he just wanted to talk to him and let him know he's not trying to take his place or anything. But he just wanted to meet him, 'cause I have daughters."

Teresa Giudice Image zoom Credit: Teresa Giudice/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Bravo star also said she and Ruelas "both give each other a lot of attention" and are good at communicating.

"With Louie, he's very open," she said. "He gets me to open up — like, I know exactly what he's feeling."

As for whether marriage could be on the table, she teased, "I mean, you know, I feel it. So we'll see what happens."

Joe, 49, has also moved on and went Instagram official with new girlfriend Daniela Fittipaldi over Valentine's Day weekend.