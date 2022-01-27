Teresa Giudice has starred on The Real Housewives of New Jersey since season 1 in 2009

Teresa Giudice Admits She Would 'Maybe' Still be Married to Ex Joe If She Never Did RHONJ

The reality star, 49, has starred on all 12 seasons of the hit Bravo show. But during a Tuesday appearance on SiriusXM's Radio Andy, the reality star, 49, reflected on how her life might be different had she never joined the show.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I don't think I would have went to jail," she said.

Teresa served an 11-month jail sentence in 2015 for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud, while her ex-husband Joe Giudice completed his 41-month sentence for the same charges in 2019.

As for whether Joe, 49, would have gone to jail without RHONJ, Teresa said, "I don't think so, because really the big thing that he did was he didn't file taxes and sometimes people do go in for not filing but then if you settle with them and you say you're going to pay, maybe you won't go away."

Teresa and Joe Giudice Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice | Credit: getty images

"But you got an especially harsh sentence because you were in the public eye and they were making an example of you," host Andy Cohen commented.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Okay so you wouldn't have gone to jail, would you still be with Joe?" he then asked.

"Maybe, yeah I mean listen, I was the best wife ever and I know to Louie I'm going to be even better because you get better with age and you learn things," she replied, referencing fiancé Luis "Louie" Ruelas. "Maybe we would have."

Teresa and Joe share daughters Gia, 21, Gabriella, 18, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 13. They finalized their divorce in September 2020 after 20 years of marriage.

"Celebrity Apprentice" NephCure Foundation Press Conference Teresa and Joe Giudice | Credit: Steve Mack/FilmMagic

Teresa got engaged to Louie, 46, in October when he popped the question during the couple's trip to Greece.

"They like each other," she said. "We went to the Bahamas and we went to go see Joe, and Louie DM'ed Joe behind my back. I didn't even know. He's like, 'We're coming out there. I would like for us to all have dinner.'"