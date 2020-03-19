Teresa Giudice is sorry for telling Danielle Staub to pull Margaret Josephs’ ponytail during their infamous Real Housewives of New Jersey brawl.

On the final edition of Bravo’s three-part season 10 reunion, Giudice, 47, profusely apologized to Josephs for what she called “a bad judgement call.”

“I’m sorry, I’m sorry, I’m sorry, I’m sorry, I’m sorry,” Giudice said on Wednesday’s episode, hugging Josephs. “I love you, you’ve been there for me. You were there when my mom passed away, with the wreath, and I would never do anything to hurt you.”

“I’m not perfect,” she added. “I just got caught up in the moment, and I made a mistake. I don’t know what I was doing. … I didn’t talk her into it. She asked me, I was in the f—ing moment. I’m not going to blame it on alcohol, but you guys all know I was f—ing wasted. … I love Margaret, I do love her. I made a bad judgement call and I own it, I own it. I did something wrong, and I’m so sorry.”

The mother of four said she didn’t even know how severe Staub’s attack had been until she saw it on television. Though she was there for filming, she wasn’t watching when Staub grabbed Josephs’ hair and pulled it to the ground.

“I was devastated when I saw it,” she said. “Listen, I didn’t know she pulled your hair like that. I think I turned my back when she did it. [I didn’t see the hair pull] until I watched it on TV. I was like, ‘Oh my, she dragged her across the room.’ Like, that was horrifying!”

Had she seen it, Teresa insisted she wouldn’t have stood by Staub’s side all season, and in fact “would have stopped her right there.”

“I don’t know. I’ve never seen her be violent before. This was the first time,” Teresa said, after pointing out how upset Staub had gotten when her hair was pulled back in RHONJ‘s second season. “I loved Margaret and afterwards I was like, ‘Danielle, why would you do that?’ Because when she got her hair pulled, it was a big dramatic point in her life … she made a big deal about it!”

Image zoom Teresa Giudice and Margaret Josephs Heidi Gutman/Bravo

Image zoom The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 10 reunion Heidi Gutman/Bravo

But Giudice didn’t turn her back on Staub initially. Instead, she defended her over and over again, even getting angry with Josephs when for asking her to choose between their friendships.

Things got even worse for Giudice when Staub spilled the news that she had only pulled Josephs’ hair at Giudice’s encouragement. Previously unseen production footage backed up her claim, showing Giudice telling Josephs, “Do it, do it!”

When the news was finally brought to Giudice’s attention, she flipped out — storming off in the RHONJ finale and throwing things at producers before calling Staub and ending their friendship.

The two came face-to-face for the first time at the reunion, though Staub wasn’t able to reconcile with Giudice.

“I was so f—ing mad,” Giudice said, explaining that she cut things off with Staub because she’d told on her. “She’s not a loyal friend.”

“Loyal? Loyal?” Staub clapped back, denying claims that she had ratted Giudice out. “I was saying what happened in the store. I would never premeditate anything.”

Giudice wouldn’t listen, though. “I was so loyal to you. I was so loyal to you,” she said. “You weren’t. You broke our trust at the end. … I stood up for you for two years. And then you f—ing stabbed me in the heart.”

“I didn’t feel after all you and I had been through that this would be a reason to end our friendship,” Staub said, to which Giudice replied, “Then you don’t know me too well. You don’t know me too well. Once you break my trust, we’re done.”

They didn’t go out without one last jab, Staub starting by telling Giudice, “I’m not going to take the blame for everything you’ve done, Teresa, I’m sorry about that. I’m not doing it”

“You’re the one who pulled the hair, not me,” Teresa said, also pointing out that she could use the incident as a lesson for her daughters. “Now I have something to show my kids. Like, look — when you hang out with the wrong person, you kind of do wrong things. And I did, and I apologize.”

Image zoom Danielle Staub, Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania, and Teresa Giudice Heidi Gutman/Bravo

In the end, Josephs, 52, forgave Giudice for talking Staub “into being violent.”

“What upsets me to the core, and I have to be honest: I’ve never done one bad thing to you. I’ve never said a bad word about you,” Josephs told Giudice at first, later adding, “I do believe [you] values our friendship. I do care about you, obviously. I know we have a connection.”

As for Staub, the 57-year-old — who was one of the first Housewives to join the franchise — has walked away from the series, announcing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in January that she would “never” return to the series.

“I just want to really be so graciously thankful to all the fans who stuck by me,” Staub said at the reunion. “There’s a lot of people that relate to me who have been through abuse or who have been through any kind of bullying or any kind of harassment. If you don’t fit in with a crowd, you should just really leave. I thought that over time, I may have bounced through relationships here amongst the group, and I thought I was doing really well. And it turns out, I wasn’t. I have to figure out what it is that makes me super happy, and I can’t do that around people that don’t really like me.”