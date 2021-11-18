Teresa Giudice Admits She Didn't 'Feel Anything' for Ex Joe Giudice When He Returned from Prison

"He laid on top of me [one night] but, like, with our clothes on, and he was trying to kiss me, and I just couldn't even open my mouth," Teresa Giudice recalled on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

In the second episode of the Peacock show, Teresa, 49, revealed how her longtime relationship with Joe, 49, was impacted by their respective prison stays. The exes — who share daughters Gia, 20, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 15 and Audriana, 12 — both served back-to-back sentences on fraud charges.

"The first time I left my kids is, like, when I went away when I went to jail. That was like the hardest thing. ... [I was there for] 11 and a half months," the Real Housewives of New Jersey star said while speaking to costar Cynthia Bailey. "I came home, three months later, Joe went in and then he never came home."

Teresa said she "thought it was going to work out" between the pair, but she got "so resentful" after her mom passed away.

"I lost time with my mom and if I didn't go away, I would have never lost that time. And then when he got out, I was like, 'When I see him, this will be my true test,'" she said.

Teresa admitted she "didn't feel anything" when the pair reunited.

"I hate to even say this. He laid on top of me [one night] but, like, with our clothes on, and he was trying to kiss me, and I just couldn't even open my mouth," she said. "I was just ... disconnected."

In a confessional, Teresa said the former couple's marriage "could not survive" after the hardships they endured.

Teresa and Joe finalized their divorce in September 2020 after 20 years of marriage. Currently, Joe is living in his native Italy following his post-prison deportation.

Teresa has since moved on with Luis "Louie" Ruelas, to whom she got engaged in October when he popped the question during the couple's trip to Greece.

Recently, Teresa revealed how Joe feels about her relationship with Reulas.

"They like each other," she said on The Kelly Clarkson Show Monday. "We went to the Bahamas and we went to go see Joe, and Louie DM'ed Joe behind my back. I didn't even know. He's like, 'We're coming out there. I would like for us to all have dinner.'"

"We went out to the Bahamas because Joe is living six months in the Bahamas and six months in Italy," she continued. "So we had dinner with him and it went really well. Joe thinks Louie's a great guy."