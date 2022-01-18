Season 16 of RHOC has seen the addition of two new cast members as well as the return of former Housewife Heather Dubrow

Tensions Flare Between New and Old Stars in Real Housewives of Orange County Midseason Trailer

The midseason trailer, released by Bravo on Tuesday, starts off with a bang, with Emily Simpson telling her costars, "I'm talking, shut the f— up."

Next, newcomer Jennifer Armstrong faces some marital woes in her relationship with husband Ryan.

"Can you kiss me on the lips? Like we're married?" she asks him at one point, before telling everyone in the following scene, "Ryan packed his bags and left last night."

"I don't know, I guess I'm just tired of being in this relationship," she adds through tears.

Meanwhile, fellow newcomer Noella Bergener seems to still be struggling with her ongoing divorce. In the trailer, she is shown screaming while she sits by a river and then collapsing during one of the group trips.

RHOC Midseason trailer Credit: Bravo

"You gotta get Noella out," someone off-camera says before people swoop in and pick her up off the ground amid what appears to be a medical emergency.

Elsewhere, Shannon Beador and Gina Kirschenheiter are struggling to stay on good terms after having previously decided they would try to be friends.

"There's people in this group I will never be best friends with," Shannon, 57, says, adding in another scene, "Gina's ego? Sorry, needs to put a little pin in it."

"I'm going to promote myself because I like myself, you know who I don't like now? Shannon," Gina, 37, later says to Emily, 45.

RHOC Midseason trailer Credit: Bravo

And Heather Dubrow has her own issues with Shannon — "We did make up, but I still don't trust her," she tells Gina — as well as with Noella, 36.

"You are a liar and a thirsty girl, and I'm done," Heather, 53, says to Noella at the end of the new trailer.

"Kind of shocked that you understand what thirsty means," Noella quips in response.

RHOC has seen a real cast shakeup between seasons 15 and 16, with the departures of Kelly Dodd, Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Elizabeth Lyn Vargas and the additions of Jennifer and Noella.

Former Housewife Heather returned after four years away, and Shannon, Gina and Emily all stayed on.