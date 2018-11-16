The Good Place's Ted Danson, 70, Shows Off His Best Moves as He Learns How to Do the Floss Dance

Ted Danson has some serious dance moves!

In between filming takes for The Good Place, Danson, 70, dedicated his time to learning how to properly do the infamous floss dance on Thursday. The video, which was shared to the show’s Instagram, also features Danson’s costars, who were more than willing to help him master the move.

In the hilarious footage, Kristen Bell, William Jackson Harper, and D’Arcy Carden slowly break down the movements for Danson — who plays Michael on the NBC comedy — and teach him the proper way to move his hips and swing his arms.

“That time @williamjacksonharper, @kristenanniebell, and @DarcyCarden taught me the floss dance,” Danson captioned the video.

Because the clip was too good not to share, Bell, 38, reposted it to her own Instagram account. “It had to be done,” she wrote alongside the post.

Danson’s co-star Jameela Jamil — who plays Tahani Al-Jamil on the show — shared her own videos on Instagram. “I love these videos more than any other videos in the world,” she captioned the two videos. “#flossing #dansondancing @nbcthegoodplace.”

Even though Danson was slow to learn, by the end of Jamil’s videos, he seemed to have (almost) nailed the move, which generated audible excitement from Harper and Jamil, who flashed the camera back on her surprised face.

Ted Danson with William Jackson Harper on The Good Place Ron Batzdorff/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Ted Danson with Jameela Jamil on The Good Place Colleen Hayes/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

The Good Place, which has been on the air since 2016, follows Bell’s character Eleanor coping with entering the afterlife after she mistakenly ends up in heaven. But even two years down the line, it seems Danson is still as enthralled with his costars as he was when they started.

Danson and Bell previously spoke to PEOPLE about working together and how their chemistry was undeniable. “Can I just say, ‘I adore you’? You’re spectacular!” Danson told Bell.

“Why — of all the people that you’ve worked with in your unbelievable career — why am I the favorite person that you’ve ever worked with?” she responded back.

Ted Danson and Kristen Bell on The Good Place NBC / Getty Images

“Well, first we have to remove our mates out of it because [your husband] Dax [Shepard] is clearly the favorite person you’ve ever worked with and Mary Steenburgen, my wife, is the favorite person I’ve ever worked with,” Danson said. “Removing them, because it’s just unfair, I’ll tell you why: First off, you’re a sight to behold – you’re absolutely gorgeous.”

As Bell laughed, Danson went on to list more of the star’s sparkling qualities.

“You are smart – I value smart so much, especially when it comes to comedy,” he said. “You need to be smart and you need to be nimble. You are the fastest, nimblest – it may have something to do with your size – person I have ever met in my life.”

“You also are caring and kind,” he continued. ‘You show up, you are loving, kind, generous and funny with everybody on the set. You do your job, you get in your car and you go home to your kids.”