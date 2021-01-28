Temptation Island Season 3: Meet the 23 Singles Joining the Couples in Maui

The return of Temptation Island is on the horizon.

The third season of the reality series premieres Feb. 16 on USA Network, and PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the 23 single men and women — ready to compete to steal hearts — who will be joining the couples in Maui, Hawaii.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

This season's couples are Erica Washington and Kendal Kirkland, Erin Smith and Corey Sobczyk, Kristen Ramos and Julian Allen, and Chelsea Orcutt and Thomas Gipson — all of whom are facing a vulnerable time in their relationship.

In the season 3 supertease, drama abounds as the couples attempt to figure out whether they're ready to commit to each other — or give in to temptation.

Keep scrolling to meet the singles.

Alexcys Homan

Image zoom Credit: USA Network

Age: 23

Occupation: Personal Assistant

Hometown: Van Nuys, CA

Alexcys is a self-proclaimed party girl on the weekends and a professional during the week. Single for four years, Alexcys is ready to find a meaningful relationship and refuses to settle for less than she deserves.

Amanda Spain-Butts

Image zoom Credit: USA Network

Age: 24

Occupation: Operations Coordinator

Hometown: Austin, TX

Amanda is a lab technician and student of microbiology by day and a bottle service waitress by night. After spending too much time on an unhealthy relationship, she is finally ready to find a man that will treat her right.

Grace Hagan

Image zoom Credit: USA Network

Age: 25

Occupation: PR Assistant

Hometown: New York, NY

Grace is a successful account executive who recently moved to the Big Apple. Attracted to tall guys with a sense of humor, she is tired of the endless swiping on dating apps and is finally ready to find love.

Isabel Thanimithak

Image zoom Credit: USA Network

Age: 27

Occupation: Bartender

Hometown: Henderson, NV

Isabel has been through a lot in the past few years and is not one to hold back. She recently got out of a toxic long-term relationship and is ready to meet a nice genuine guy. Isabel hates to lose and is willing to fight for someone's heart.

Katrina Koomen

Image zoom Credit: USA Network

Age: 22

Occupation: Model

Hometown: Novi, MI

Katrina is a model who plays collegiate soccer. Super competitive and rarely intimidated by anyone, Katrina isn't afraid to go after who she finds attractive. Despite her age, Katrina almost exclusively dates older men and is often told she's mature beyond her years.

Lauryn Stewart

Image zoom Credit: USA Network

Age: 27

Occupation: Personal Trainer

Hometown: Hahira, GA

Lauryn is a personal trainer who puts her health and fitness first. She is very transparent with men about what she wants but feels like her openness has backfired for her in the past. Recently divorced, Lauryn is ready to find love again and hopes she will meet her true match on Temptation Island.

Madilynn "Maddy" Brown

Image zoom Credit: USA Network

Age: 24

Occupation: Dancer

Hometown: Norfolk, VA

Maddy is a dancer from Virginia who loves to have a good time. A serial dater, she hasn't met the guy she wants to settle down with yet.

Maya Morsi

Image zoom Credit: USA Network

Age: 32

Occupation: Web Developer

Hometown: San Jose, CA

Maya is an adrenaline junkie who loves riding motorcycles. Scorned by men in the past, she vows to never let that happen again and is looking for a man who can match her on an intellectual level, and a good bone structure wouldn't hurt either.

Nickole Ciszak

Image zoom Credit: USA Network

Age: 22

Occupation: Marketing Manager

Hometown: Oak Ridge, NJ

Nickole is a self-proclaimed Jersey girl who was born on April Fools' Day but says she's no joke. When it comes to men, she falls hard and always wears her emotions on her sleeve. She would love nothing more than to come to Temptation Island, be her unique self and find the love of her life.

Sophia Perez

Image zoom Credit: USA Network

Age: 22

Occupation: Makeup Artist

Hometown: Miami, FL

A Cuban American living in Miami, Sophia is the life of the party. After a very recent breakup, she's excited to experience the single life, ready to have some fun and hopes to move on to a better relationship.

Lauren "Tula" Poindexter

Image zoom Credit: USA Network

Age: 28

Occupation: Digital Content Creator

Home Town: Waldorf, MD

From the outside looking in, former Miss Louisiana, United States, Tula has it all together, except when it comes to love. After a failed engagement, she is ready to jump back in the dating scene to secure her King and hopes he could be waiting for her on Temptation Island.

Alex Alvarez

Image zoom Credit: USA Network

Age: 29

Occupation: Medical Recruiter

Hometown: Sacramento, CA

Alex is a former party boy, who loves country music and line dancing the night away. Don't be fooled by his willingness to have a good time though, Alex has a great job and is ready to settle down with the right girl by his side.

Dr. Blake Eyres

Image zoom Credit: USA Network

Age: 34

Occupation: Dentist

Hometown: St. Louis, MO

Dr. Blake is not your typical dentist. He's adventurous and loves anything outdoors. He considers his trip to Temptation Island to be a new adventure and he's eager to show the women that he's truly a catch.

David Silvia

Image zoom Credit: USA Network

Age: 27

Occupation: Sales Rep

Hometown: Barrington, RI

From a young age, David learned to win people over with his infectious personality and charming dimples, which later helped him become a successful salesperson. He's always been the life of the party but as he approaches 30, he's finally ready to settle down with the right woman.

Evan Mcfadden

Image zoom Credit: USA Network

Age: 29

Occupation: Sales Associate

Hometown: Simi Valley, CA

Evan was heartbroken after his ex-girlfriend decided to end things after three years and has yet to meet someone who compares to her. He's a Christian with good morals and a self-proclaimed mama's boy. Evan believes he's a true catch and hopes to be exactly what one of these women are looking for.

Griffin Libhart

Image zoom Credit: USA Network

Age: 25

Occupation: Business Owner

Hometown: Baltimore, MD

As a retired professional soccer player, Griffin gets a lot of attention from the ladies, but he hasn't been able to find a girl to keep his undivided attention. He always goes after the prettiest girl in the room but as he gets older, he's looking to connect with someone on more than just a physical level.

Jesse Stephanos

Image zoom Credit: USA Network

Age: 25

Occupation: Business Owner

Hometown: Palm Beach Gardens, FL

A son of an NFL athlete and a professional cheerleader, Jesse is a confident, outgoing, young business owner who loves being outside, hiking or playing sports. He's been single for three years and is ready to finally find a girl who can keep up with him.

Juwan Haynes

Image zoom Credit: USA NETWORK

Age: 25

Occupation: Entrepreneur

Hometown: Los Angeles, CA

This former professional football player is extremely close to his mom and often seeks her approval when it comes to the women he dates. After his past relationships failed, Juwan is hoping to find a relationship that will lead to marriage and family, and more importantly a woman that his mom will finally approve of.

Lex Lindquist

Image zoom Credit: USA Network

Age: 28

Occupation: Event Planner

Hometown: Miami, FL

Lex is a successful business owner who is tired of the dating scene in Miami. He's looking to find someone down to earth who can keep him entertained as he tends to get bored quickly in relationships. Lex hopes a trip to Temptation Island will expand his dating pool and help him find a girl ready for an exciting future together.

Rocky Buttery

Image zoom Credit: USA Network

Age: 31

Occupation: Model

Hometown: Delray Beach, FL

Rocky loves to be the center of attention and is overflowing with confidence. He's an athlete who loves to workout and expects the same from his significant other. At 31 years old, Rocky feels he's ready to expand his horizons and meet the love of his life.

Shaquille Urie

Image zoom Credit: USA Network

Age: 24

Occupation: Personal Trainer

Hometown: Denver, CO

Shaquille is a personal trainer and model with a smile that lights up every room he's in. He aspired to play professional football but a recent injury has forced him to consider a new path. He's looking to start his next chapter with a special someone.

Tom Triola

Image zoom Credit: USA Network

Age: 27

Occupation: Masonry Co. Owner

Hometown: Woodbridge, NJ

Hailing from a big Italian family, Tom is an excellent cook and an all-around successful and confident man. Lacking humility, he says he's never been turned down by a woman, but he's also never been ready for a commitment – until now. As he approaches 30, Tom is ready to meet the woman of his dreams and start a family of his own.

Trent Jespersen

Image zoom Credit: USA Network

Age: 30

Occupation: Real Estate Agent

Hometown: Winter Garden, FL

Trent is a real estate professional looking to sell a woman on his charm. Personable and comfortable in his own skin, Trent prides himself on his ability to hold deep and meaningful conversations and he hopes that's the type of thoughtful guy one of these women are looking for.