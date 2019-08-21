Temptation Island: Meet the 24 Sexy Singles Looking for Love on Season 2

The countdown to Temptation Island‘s season 2 is officially on — PEOPLE can exclusively announce that the reboot returns Oct. 10 at 10 p.m. ET on USA Network.

The show follows four couples at a vulnerable time in their relationship. Together, they travel to Maui, Hawaii, where they are joined by 24 sexy single men and women, ready to compete to steal hearts.

The four couples (clockwise from top right) are Esonica Viera and Gavin Rocker, Ashley Howland and Casey Starchak, Ashley Godson and Rick Fleur, and Katie Griffith and David Benavidez.

Keep scrolling to meet the singles!