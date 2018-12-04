Watch the Trailer for the Temptation Island Reboot — and Meet the 4 Couples Being Put to the Test

Temptation Island is back — and it looks just as dramatic as ever.

USA Network has unveiled the first trailer for its upcoming revival of the once-controversial 2001 Fox reality dating show, set to premiere Jan. 15, 2019.

The show will follow four couples at a vulnerable time in their relationship, where each will decide “whether to commit to a lifetime together — or ultimately give in to the temptation.”

Together, the couples travel to Maui, Hawaii, where they are joined by 24 love-hungry men and women, ready to compete to steal hearts.

Meet the four couples:

Javen Butler (25) and Shari Ligons (25)

Usa Network

Javen and Shari are high school sweethearts who believe they are soulmates — but Shari still can’t get over the fact that Javen cheated on her in college.

Evan Smith (28) and Kaci Campbell (29)

Usa Network

Throughout the past 10 years, Evan and Kaci — who went to rival high school and connected right before college — have always believed in one another. But while Kaci is ready for marriage and motherhood, Evan can’t bring himself to get down on one knee.

Karl Collins (31) and Nicole Tutewohl (25)

Usa Network

Karl and Nicole, who met at the gym, have been together for over two years — but they’re still trying to determine what’s next. Is the honeymoon phase over?

John Thurmond (35) and Kady Cannon Krambeer (30)

Usa Network

John and Kady met on Bumble and have been dating for three years. The two of them thought they were ready to take the next step and get married, but something is holding them back. Are they better off apart?

Temptation Island premieres Jan. 15 at 10 p.m. ET on USA Network.