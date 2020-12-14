In August 2019, the TV journalist asked for prayer from fans as he was "undergoing surgery on my brain where they found 3 tumors that we must remove as soon as possible"

Telemundo 47 anchor Edgardo del Villar has died after a battle with brain cancer.

Del Villar died on Sunday after battling the disease over the last two years, according to NBC New York. He is survived by his mother and siblings, his wife — TV and radio host Carolina Novoa — and his daughter, Dana.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Edgardo del Villar was a talented journalist and gifted storyteller with a smile that lit up the screen. We stood in awe as he fought an incurable disease with remarkable resolve; pushing himself to the limits, returning to the air throughout his treatment and remaining positive and upbeat through it all. He was our inspiration and we loved him,” Cristina Schwarz, president and general manager of Telemundo 47, said in a statement to NBC New York.

“Our station family extends condolences to Edgardo’s mother, his siblings, his wife Carolina – and his beloved daughter, Dana," said Schwarz.

Novoa announced the heartbreaking news in an Instagram post on Monday, sharing a series of sweet photos of herself and Del Villar together.

"You will forever be the kindest, most loving and good human being I have ever known! You were a prince charming! Thanks for the positivity you showed us all! How to forget your last words: 'baby I love you with all my soul. I will take care of you forever,' " she wrote in Spanish.

She went on to say that "16 months ago we started a very hard road ... a very great proof of love that God gave us ... I promised to love you in Health and in sickness and that I did ... I gave myself to take care of you, give you all my love and make you feel the prince that you were! Although the doctors gave us minimal life expectancies, we decided together to fight and do what we had in our power to overcome the tumor. Today after so many months I can only thank you for the lessons you gave me! You always smiled! You woke up every day thanking heaven for one more day! You never complained! Always with a smile on your face and with the greatest positivism that characterized you !!! That is the greatest gift you can leave us."

Novoa thanked her "dear" husband "for teaching me unconditional love! Thank you for giving me the place to be your queen at all costs! For becoming your life and for taking care of me as the greatest and most beautiful treasure! Every day by your side I was VERY happy! From the beginning, our relationship had all kinds of tests and although there were few years that we were able to share, there were MANY experiences and lessons learned."

"I hope that from heaven you take care of me and give me the strength to continue carrying your legacy of positivism and joy to all!" she concluded. "Today heaven is celebrating to receive the most beautiful man and the best husband who could give me life. God bless you and have in your Glory I love you forever. Your Precious Baby."

In August 2019, the New York-based TV anchor asked his followers to pray after doctors found three tumors on his brain, which required surgery.

"I invite you to join in a prayer chain because tomorrow I am undergoing surgery on my brain where they found 3 tumors that we must remove as soon as possible. Thanks for your support," he wrote on Instagram.

"I will be away from TV for a while while I recover but soon we will be together again. For now I am in the best hands: in the hands of the best healer God, in the hands of unconditional love, my wife @carolinanovoaarias and in the hands of the best professionals: the surgeons of NYC🙏🏼," he continued. "Thank you very much to my family at @ telemundo47 for being aware of us. To my family and so many friends, to all the people who have been aware of this process. I love you with my soul and I thank you from my heart for your attention and care."

This past June, Del Villar celebrated his one-year anniversary with his wife. "Our first 31536000 seconds have passed as a married couple @carolinanovoaarias," he wrote, thanking Novoa "for your care and unconditional love in each of them. We go for thousands of seconds more. I love you beyond the heart."

for your care and unconditional love in each of them. We go for thousands of seconds more. I love you beyond the heart."