Tegan and Sara Come of Age in First Teaser for 'High School' Series Adaptation of Their Memoir

Tegan and Sara Quin are reliving their teen years.

In Amazon Freevee's first teaser for the upcoming series High School, based on the 2019 New York Times best-selling memoir of the same name, TikTok stars Railey and Seazynn Gilliland portray the Canadian twin sister music duo, 41, at the dawn of their indie pop career. And it's all set against a '90s backdrop of grunge and rave culture.

The minute-long preview explores the Crybaby artists' turbulent relationship as a young Sara (Seazynn) checks out her shiner in the high school bathroom mirror, explaining to a peer, "My sister punched me in the face."

"Are you guys twins?" another student asks as Tegan (Railey) says "yes," but Sara responds, "no" and walks off.

Cobie Smulders also appears in the show as their mom Simone Bates, offering some sage advice for the new chapter in their life. "You've had to share everything. Maybe this is an opportunity to make your own friends," she tells them.

Michelle Faye/Amazon Freevee

The adolescent duo does just that, forging friendships and falling in love as they find their independence, while ultimately discovering their shared passion for music that would one day lead them to 11 studio albums, two Billboard Hot 100 songs and a Grammy Award nomination.

"You ever get tired of dropping everything for her?" Sara's friend Natalie (Esther McGregor) asks her, to which Sara explains, "I'm not dropping everything. It's more like... I'm waiting."

The sisters appear to find common ground when Tegan hears Sara playing guitar through the wall and comes over to hear what she's playing. Sara launches into "Tegan Didn't Go to School Today" from the High School Demo, available on the memoir's audiobook.

Michelle Faye/Amazon Freevee

From executive producers Tegan, Sara and Clea DuVall, High School also stars Olivia Rouyre, Amanda Fix, Brianne Tju, Geena Meszaros, CJ Valleroy, Nate Corddry and Kyle Bornheimer as their dad Patrick Twiley.

Tegan and Sara previously spoke to PEOPLE about "mining that part of our lives" for the book, as Tegan explained, "That's when we developed all of our skills. It's when we developed our identity, it's when we started to figure out who we were."

"It's not like we wrote a memoir about climbing a mountain blindfolded upside-down — we wrote about being teenagers and falling in love. Like, who the f— hasn't done that?" she said. "We all go through this experience, whether you're gay or straight, a guy or a girl, you live in rural wherever. Being a teenager can be really tough."

Sara added, "The truth is, I hadn't really gone back and processed. I hadn't actually sat for days and days or weeks and weeks writing about my memories around my first homophobic experiences or what it felt like to be 15 years old and caught in a sexual relationship and have to lie to my mother, or to be ashamed of myself. I'd never put into words how much shame I'd been carrying around."

High School premieres Oct. 14 on Amazon Freevee.